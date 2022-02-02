Palmeiras travels to the World Cup with jewels from Copinha in the vacancies of Piquerez and Veron; understand the reason for the absences and if the duo can still act

Palmeiras will have the boys Vanderlan and Giovani in the vacancies of Joaquín Piquerez and Gabriel Verón, who tested positive for COVID-19

This Wednesday (2), the palm treesat 2 pm, will travel to the United Arab Emirates for the FIFA Club World Cup.

In the list of names that will travel to the competition, Joaquín Piquerez and Gabriel Verón are out due to COVID-19. In their places enter the boys Vanderlan and Giovani.

ESPN.com.br also found that all athletes performed new tests for COVID-19 and there were no more positive cases.

Also according to the report, Piquerez and Verón are not excluded from the competition and will be able to travel to the United Arab Emirates when they test negative.

The final list that will be delivered to FIFA can be sent until Sunday, 48 hours before the competition starts. Only 23 names can be on the list, with three names being goalkeepers.

See the complete list of who will travel to the World Cup:

goalkeepers: Weverton, Marcelo Lomba and Vinicius

Sides: Jorge, Marcos Rocha, Mayke, Vanderlan

Defenders: Gustavo Gómez, Luan, Kuscevic, Renan, Murilo

Midfielders: Gustavo Scarpa, Zé Rafael, Gabriel Menino, Danilo, Patrick de Paula, Raphael Veiga, Atuesta, Jailson

Attackers: Breno Lopes, Dudu, Rony, Deyverson, Rafael Navarro, Wesley, Giovani

