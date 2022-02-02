Palmeiras travels with 27 players to the World Cup and is still waiting for Piquerez and Veron; see the list | palm trees

Palmeiras will initially take 27 players to the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi. The delegation travels this Wednesday with all the athletes in the squad who are not infected with Covid-19, in addition to Vanderlan and Giovani, champions of the Copa São Paulo for the club.
Piquerez and Gabriel Veron have contracted Covid-19 and are out for now. If both pass the club’s exams and test negative in time, they can travel later and join the rest of the group already in the United Arab Emirates.
Abel Ferreira talks with the Palmeiras squad during training at the Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco
Abel Ferreira will have to cut the final list of players who will compete in the Club World Cup to 23 names. But the list only needs to be sent two days before the first game in the tournament.
As the Palmeiras semifinal will take place on February 8, against the winner of Al-Ahly and Monterrey, the club has until the 6th, on Sunday, to select the athletes.
The alviverde delegation trains this morning at the Football Academy and will leave the place for the Guarulhos Airport (SP) around 11 am (from Brasília). THE ge tracks everything in real time – CLICK HERE to follow along.
See the list of people traveling in Palmeiras:
- goalkeepers: Weverton, Marcelo Lomba and Vinicius
- Sides: Jorge, Marcos Rocha, Mayke, Vanderlan
- Defenders: Gustavo Gómez, Luan, Kuscevic, Renan, Murilo
- Midfielders: Gustavo Scarpa, Zé Rafael, Gabriel Menino, Danilo, Patrick de Paula, Raphael Veiga, Atuesta, Jailson
- Attackers: Breno Lopes, Dudu, Rony, Deyverson, Rafael Navarro, Wesley, Giovani
+ Read more news about Palmeiras
See the schedule of palm trees in Abu Dhabi:
- 4:00 am (Brasilia time) – Expected arrival in Abu Dhabi
- 10 am (Brasilia time) – Training at Zayed Sports City
- 3:00 am (Brasilia time) – Training at Zayed Sports City
- 3:00 am (Brasilia time) – Training at Zayed Sports City
- 3:00 am (Brasilia time) – Training at Zayed Sports City
- 10:15 am (Brasilia time) – Turf reconnaissance at Al Nahyan Stadium
- 11:45 am (Brasilia time) – Interview between coach Abel Ferreira and an athlete at Al Nahyan Stadium
- 1:30 pm (Brasília time) – Palmeiras x Al Ahly-EGI or Monterrey-MEX), at Al Nahyan Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, for the Club World Cup semi-final