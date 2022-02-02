Part of the Marginal do Tietê is released after an accident at the subway works; rotation is suspended – São Paulo

SÃO PAULO – Part of the Marginal do Tietê, in the direction of Ayrton Senna, was released on Tuesday afternoon, after a collapse in a subway work. Because of the impact on traffic, the municipal car rotation is suspended until night. The decision was announced by the Traffic Engineering Company (CET) in the early afternoon. The rupture of a sewer gallery made part of the asphalt of the Marginal do Tietê runway give way next to the Line 6 construction site near Ponte do Piqueriin the northern part of the city.

The accident caused the lanes of the Marginal, towards Ayrton Senna, to be closed by the company in the vicinity of Ponte do Piqueri, in the west of São Paulo. As of 1 pm, the express lane was fully cleared for vehicle traffic.

The local lane of Marginal Tietê, towards Ayrton Senna, continues with traffic diverted to the corridor formed by avenues Ermano Marchetti and Marquês de São Vicente. The cars return to the Marginal at the height of Praça Pedro Corazza. Vehicles traveling through the central lane are being diverted to the expressway at the height of the construction site, returning to the central lane.

Vehicles coming from Presidente Dutra, Fernão Dias, Bandeirantes, Anhanguera and Castelo Branco highways are being directed to the Rodoanel and mini-ring road, formed by Salim Farah Maluf, Avenida Luis Ignácio de Anhaia Melo, Avenida das Juntas Provisárias, Avenida Presidente Tancredo Neves and Avenida dos Bandeirantes.

During a visit to the accident site on Tuesday, Governor João Doria (PSDB) explained that part of the lanes was released because it was found that “there is no risk” for vehicle traffic in these areas. “This will significantly free up the traffic that has accumulated on the Marginal do Tietê”, said Doria. The inner lane, according to the governor, will not be released because it still represents a risk. “The damage was on this lane (internal). Then, for safety’s sake, it will be immobilized.”

Alternative bus routes

SPTrans reported that at least five bus lines were diverted in the region of Freguesia do Ó, in the north of São Paulo, due to the accident on Marginal do Tietê in the morning and early afternoon of this Tuesday.

Due to road interference, the line 9047/10 Jd. Paulistano – Lapa, which travels through Avenida Embaixador Macedo Soares with Ponte do Piqueri, towards Ayrton Senna, Freguesia do Ó, continues to be diverted.

Follow the deviation:

Normal until Avenida Embaixador Macedo Soares, Rua Professora Suraia Aidar Menon, Avenida Ermano Marchetti, Praça Jácomo Zanella, Avenida Ermano Marchetti, Praça Dr. Pedro Corazza, Avenida Comendador Martinelli, Ponte Freguesia do Ó, proceeding as normal.