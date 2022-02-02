Passenger gives birth in business class on cruise flight





A passenger went into labor aboard a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by United Airlines last weekend. The aircraft was on a flight from Accra, in Ghana, to Washington, in the United States.

Aboard the 787-8, registered under registration N28912, a Ghanaian doctor who was traveling as a passenger on Flight UA977 and one of the flight attendants, who was also a nurse, helped deliver the delivery.

United Airlines Boeing 787-8 – Image: Alan Wilson, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Without many resources to receive the baby that was on the way, the activities had to take place in a makeshift location in business class, with towels and blankets. About an hour after the contractions started, the passenger gave birth to a boy.

According to a crew member’s report to ABC News, “birth was uneventful despite being at 30,000 feet.”





The United flight had taken off from Kotoka International Airport at 11:45 pm (local time) last Saturday night and landed at Washington Dulles International Airport around 5:30 am (local time) Sunday morning, after 11 hours of flight time, with the “extra passenger” on board.

On the ground, a medical team was waiting for the mother and the special passenger to provide assistance. In addition to the doctors, United Airlines representatives from the airport welcomed mother and child with a balloon and a greeting card. “On behalf of the United team at Washington Dulles, congratulations on your baby!”

Image: United Airlines

Out of curiosity, about 15 days ago a similar occurrence also happened. A Canadian doctor, a professor at the University of Toronto, delivered a baby on a plane en route from Qatar to Uganda, after the aircraft’s crew made the typical call of “is there a doctor on board?” during a Qatar Airways flight.

