PF says there was a crime in Bolsonaro’s live information leak, closes case and does not indict the president | Politics

The Federal Police concluded that there was a crime when, in a live, President Jair Bolsonaro released confidential information from an investigation. The PF, however, did not indict the president and justified that he has privileged jurisdiction. The police also informed the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that the case was closed.

The crime committed in the live, according to the PF, was the disclosure of secret. The PF’s conclusions will be delivered to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, responsible for the case.

The inquiry investigated a live by the president on social media in 2021. On the occasion, Bolsonaro, who was accompanied by deputy Filipe Barros (PSL-PR), mentioned confidential data from a PF investigation into virtual attacks on the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) .

Barros was also not indicted by the PF, for the same reason of privileged jurisdiction.

“The aforementioned police investigation contained confidential investigative steps in progress and that should not have been publicized to private individuals, as they were related to the ongoing investigation,” the PF wrote.

Evidence that deputy obtained confidential data

According to the investigators, there is evidence that deputy Filipe Barros obtained confidential information to assist the president in the “narrative of vulnerability of the electoral system”.

Bolsonaro’s lack of testimony

In the communication to the court, the PF also said that the fact that Bolsonaro did not go to the testimony about the investigation last week did not prevent the analysis of the case.

The testimony was ordered by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. By letting go, Bolsonaro said he was exercising his “right of absence” and that the court has not yet defined how a president’s testimony should be taken: whether in person or in writing.