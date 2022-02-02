Pfizer requests authorization to give Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 6 months to 4 years in the US | vaccines

The companies Pfizer and BioNTech filed this Tuesday (1st) with an application for authorization, in the United States, to apply their vaccine against Covid-19 in children aged 6 months to 4 years. The company’s forecast is to apply a three-dose regimen.

The US health regulatory agency, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), announced that it will hold a meeting on February 15th to evaluate the request. The company’s request follows the “continuous submission” modality, in which the data is progressively sent to the regulatory body.

Currently, Pfizer and BioNTe are testing the effectiveness of a third dose of their immunizer for this age group. According to a statement from the companies, the result of the study should be known in the coming months.

“Ultimately, we believe that three doses of the vaccine will be needed for children 6 months to 4 years of age to achieve high levels of protection against current and potential future variants. If two doses are authorized, parents will have the opportunity to start a COVID-19 vaccination series for their children while they await the possible authorization of a third dose,” said Albert Bourla, president and chief executive officer of Pfizer, in a statement.

In recent days, the United States has reached the highest average number of Covid deaths in almost a year.

In December, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they will test the third dose of the vaccine in children in this age group. The need to evaluate a 3rd dose arose after phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trials revealed that, in children aged between two and four years, the immune response generated was weaker than expected.

“The decision to evaluate a third dose of 3 µg for children aged 6 months to 5 years reflects the companies’ commitment to carefully selecting the right dose to maximize the risk-benefit profile,” the lab said.

In all, approximately 4,500 children aged 6 months to 12 years from different countries participated in the initial clinical trials. With the exception of the age group between two and four years, the low dose vaccine (3 µg) was able to activate the immune response intended by the pharmacist.

The new clinical trials focused on the third dose should begin in January and will aim to assess the safety, tolerance and ability of the immunizer to protect against the disease. The third dose will be administered at least two months after completing the primary vaccination schedule (two doses).

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is registered for use in both adults and children, the difference is the dosage. For people over 12 years of age, a dosage of 30 µg (purple vial) per vaccine should be used, while those aged between five and 12 years should receive 10 µg (weak orange) of the immunizing agent.