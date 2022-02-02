PG says goodbye to doctor and professor Fernando Torres | The net

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health Comments Off on PG says goodbye to doctor and professor Fernando Torres | The net 5 Views

In addition to being a doctor and professor, Fernando Torres was director of the University Hospital of Ponta Grossa.

Died this Tuesday morning (01) the doctor, professor and former director of the University Hospital (HU-UEPG), Fernando Torres, aged 44. He suffered a Cerebral Vascular Accident and could not resist. The information was disclosed by the vice-rector of the State University of Ponta Grossa, Everson Krum.

On social media, the vice-rector of UEPG lamented Torres’ death. “Today we say goodbye to our great friend Fernando Torres. He rested this Tuesday after a long battle for life. Fernando was a great friend and an excellent teacher, doctor and director in the management of the HU-UEPG. I wish the family strength and serenity in this moment of mourning”, he published.

The doctor suffered a stroke on January 2nd and was hospitalized in a hospital in Dourados, Mato Grosso do Sul. Fernando Torres was a professor of the Medicine course at the State University of Ponta Grossa, preceptor of the Medical and Multiprofessional Residency Programs at the HU-UEPG. Torres was technical director of the University Hospital between 2019 and 2020.

There will be two wakes, one in Campo Mourão and another in Londrina, where he will be buried.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

‘I’d rather die than get immunized’

Chad Carswell, 38, has only 4% of one of his kidneys working. Due to his …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved