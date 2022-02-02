PG says goodbye to doctor and professor Fernando Torres | The net

In addition to being a doctor and professor, Fernando Torres was director of the University Hospital of Ponta Grossa.

Died this Tuesday morning (01) the doctor, professor and former director of the University Hospital (HU-UEPG), Fernando Torres, aged 44. He suffered a Cerebral Vascular Accident and could not resist. The information was disclosed by the vice-rector of the State University of Ponta Grossa, Everson Krum.

On social media, the vice-rector of UEPG lamented Torres’ death. “Today we say goodbye to our great friend Fernando Torres. He rested this Tuesday after a long battle for life. Fernando was a great friend and an excellent teacher, doctor and director in the management of the HU-UEPG. I wish the family strength and serenity in this moment of mourning”, he published.

The doctor suffered a stroke on January 2nd and was hospitalized in a hospital in Dourados, Mato Grosso do Sul. Fernando Torres was a professor of the Medicine course at the State University of Ponta Grossa, preceptor of the Medical and Multiprofessional Residency Programs at the HU-UEPG. Torres was technical director of the University Hospital between 2019 and 2020.

There will be two wakes, one in Campo Mourão and another in Londrina, where he will be buried.