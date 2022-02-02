Philco thermo cup keeps drinks cold for up to 20 hours

Following a market trend, the manufacturer Philco presented two models of thermal cups — those that keep the drink at the desired temperature for several hours and have recently become popular by the brand. Stanley.

Philco’s products are the PTH01B it’s the PTH01P, 475 ml glasses in black and white with a guarantee of up to 20 hours of cold drink, in case it has ice inside. In the case of hot liquids, the duration of the effect is up to two hours. For cold cuts without ice, the deadline is a maximum of five hours.

The cup controls the temperature thanks to a double wall, which has an extra layer of copper and vacuum-based thermal insulation. On the outside, it is made of stainless steel and has an anti-condensation cover — that is, it prevents the product from getting wet on the outside.

It also has a bottle opener on the top and a lid with a wide opening, to adapt to any type of drink.

Philco’s thermo cups are already on sale on the manufacturer’s website at the suggested price of R$ 199.