Plane rushes through strong winds at London airport; Watch VIDEO | World

A British Airways plane went into action when trying to land on the runway at London airport on Monday (31) due to strong winds. See the VIDEO above.

The procedure is commonplace and normal in civil aviation, and occurs when weather conditions or even the presence of obstacles on the runway lead the pilot to abort the landing (understand further below).

Images taken at the moment of landing show the aircraft touching the ground, but due to the wind caused by storm Corrie – with winds of 120 km/h –, it takes off again.

Plane crashes into London airport – Photo: Reuters TV

The pilot made a successful landing attempt shortly thereafter.

A British Airways spokesperson told The Guardian that the landing took place in a normal and safe manner.

“Our pilots are highly trained for all types of scenarios, including extreme weather conditions, and our crew landed the aircraft safely,” it said in a statement.

Storm Corrie, which hits the country this week, has already left more than 45,000 homes without electricity and left at least 2 dead after falling trees.

The dash is a safe procedure. Airline pilot Mateus Ghisleni explained to g1 what that means:

Understand what the onslaught is in aviation and why it is safe

“It is a procedure performed by pilots on approach to landing in which they decide not to land at that moment,” said the pilot. “This can happen either when the plane is still flying or when it has already touched down.”

There are several reasons that can lead the pilot to decide to interrupt the landing. The most common are the following:

Sudden change in wind direction or speed

Heavy rain over the airport

Presence of an obstacle on the track, such as an animal or even stones