PlayStation will release 10 games as a service by 2026 • Eurogamer.pt

When it announced the purchase of Bungie, Sony Interactive Entertainment explained the decision with the need to expand its audience and bet on genres in which it has not invested efforts over the last few years.

In the most recent financial report, the company mentioned this to investors and added that by March 2026 it expects to put on the market about 10 games as a service, those live games that are played in the long term and that encourage the player to remain active during as long as possible.

The company did not share more information about its plans, but the purchase of Bungie, which is working on a new property in parallel with Destiny 2, the AAA FPS that it is developing with Firewalk Studios and the rumors surrounding games like Twisted Metal. seem to reinforce the idea that PlayStation really wants to bet on this segment that has eluded it.

To date, PlayStation has been known for its cinematic singleplayer games while live games have proliferated over the years, but SIE’s plan seems to be to add new live multiplayer experiences to its acclaimed titles.

In this same report, Sony mentions that the mobile segment is another space where PlayStation has room for growth and confirmed to investors the plan to reinforce the bet on mobile.