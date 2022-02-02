PM makes operation in Cordovil and Brás de Pina; train and bus passengers duck to escape gunfire, and Supervia interrupts branch | Rio de Janeiro

A PM operation in the North Zone of Rio this Wednesday (2) put passengers on the firing line, closed vaccination posts and interrupted the circulation of trains in the Metropolitan Region. There are reports of intense confrontation between security forces and traffickers.

In the early hours of the morning, military police entered the Cidade Alta, Pica-pau and Cinco Bocas communities, which are part of the Israel complexin Cordovil and Brás de Pina.

According to the PM, this Wednesday’s action is a response to the incident on Tuesday night (1st) in Cidade Alta, when a teenager was shot in the head after his mother took the wrong path and stopped in the favela. The young man’s condition is serious.

The PM states that the objective of the action is to arrest criminals in the act and with outstanding arrest warrants, to seize weapons and to clear roads in the region.

Panic and inconvenience for passengers

People who were on a bus and in a Supervia train had to lie on the ground to escape gunfire. For safety reasons, the concessionaire suspended the circulation of trains in part of the Saracuruna branch — the trips followed only between Central and Penha.

Bandits took buses and forced drivers to cross the vehicles at the accesses to the complex, like improvised barricades.

Until the last update of this report, a man had been arrested with a pistol in Favela Cinco Bocas.

At 7:10 am, according to Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Blazspokesperson for the PM, the situation was stabilized — but at 7:30 am there were still reports of shots, heard from Avenida Brasil, at the height of Cidade Alta.

“It is important to point out that this operation was motivated by an act of violence against a good citizen yesterday. A lady with her son entered an access the wrong way there and were shot – the boy is in a bad way in the hospital. revolting situation, we cannot think that this is something natural”, said Blaz.

“Criminals did not understand that they cannot be flaunting these weapons in the streets in a disorderly manner. Because of this, we are carrying out this operation today with all the North Zone battalions in the region, plus the police aircraft”, amended the spokesperson.

“It is absurd that criminals want to stand before society imposing physical limits, imposing territorial limits by force of firearms.”

