Pokemon Legends Arceus: Here’s How To Download And Tips To Get Started | Games

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the new bet of the famous monster-catching franchise that arrived on Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022 for R$ 299. The adventure takes place in the Sinnoh region many years in the past, when it was still called Hisui and there wasn’t even the concept of trainers. Unlike the traditional RPGs of the series, the bet is now to put the player in open scenarios with exploration mechanics similar to Breath of the Wild, in addition to being able to see the creatures in real time in their habitats.

THE TechTudo organized, in the following paragraphs, a step-by-step guide on how to download Pokémon Legends: Arceus on Nintendo Switch and tips that may be useful for anyone starting to play.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus brings Rowlet, Cyndaquil and Oshawott as starter pokémon — Photo: Disclosure / Nintendo

Step 1. Access the official Nintendo eShop website at https://www.nintendo.com/en_BR/ and navigate to the page dedicated to Pokémon Legends: Arceus;

To buy the digital version of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, visit the Nintendo eShop page — Photo: Reproduction/Bruno Magalhães

Step 2. Click on the red button “Buy digital version” to be redirected to the shopping cart;

At the time of purchase, Nintendo eShop will ask you to log into your account — Photo: Reproduction/Bruno Magalhães

Step 3. Log into your Nintendo Account and select your desired payment method. If you have already made other purchases, it is possible that there are gold coins that can reduce the value of the game a little;

To complete the purchase of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, select the desired payment method — Photo: Reproduction/Bruno Magalhães

Step 4. After the purchase is complete, the game should appear for download on the account linked to the Nintendo Switch.

It is worth remembering that Nuuvem is also an official reseller of Nintendo games in Brazil and can be an option for those who want to buy releases with discount coupons and installment options.

Don’t save Pokeballs

One of the great highlights of Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the possibility to capture Pokémon without having to enter combat. Just select the Poké Ball, aim and capture, without any kind of ceremony. This means that players can sneak close to groups of little creatures and capture several at once, guaranteeing a lot of experience for the group and accelerating progress in the Pokédex – which is the main objective of the game.

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, it is possible to capture several Pokémon at once — Photo: Reproduction/Bruno Magalhães

Always aim for Pokemon’s backs

Whether it’s time to capture or start a fight, it’s important that the player always aims for the pokémon’s back. When capturing, this guarantees a critical hit and increases the chances of success. When it’s time to battle, this is especially important because it gives the player a turn advantage, once the little creature is off guard. This strategy proves especially useful against the larger, more aggressive Alpha-type monsters.

Always collect items scattered around the scenario in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, as they are essential for crafting — Photo: Reproduction/Bruno Magalhães

Always collect items along the way

As in Breath of the Wild or Genshin Impact, there are several items scattered around the scenario that can be collected by the player. They are important because of the crafting system in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which allows you to create items such as potions and different types of Poké Balls. So that the player does not go through complications and run out of resources, it is important to take everything that is in front of him.

The style system in Pokémon Legends: Arceus gives a new dynamic to battles — Photo: Reproduction/Bruno Magalhães

Explore style swaps

In combat, Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduces striking styles when the little monsters master them. In summary, it is possible to use Agile Style and Strong Style. The first allows you to move faster at the expense of damage; the second makes the blow more powerful by taking away speed, giving the opponent an extra turn.

By pressing Y during battles, it is possible to follow a timeline with the turns of each pokemon. Depending on the style selected, it is possible to follow the order change in real time. This is very useful for the player to be able to deliver up to two attacks in a row and develop more strategies.

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, each little monster accompanies a series of tasks in the Pokédex — Photo: Reproduction/Bruno Magalhães

Always keep an eye on Pokédex objectives

The Pokémon Legends: Arceus Pokédex has a series of objectives for each little creature encountered by the player. Among them are tasks like capturing or defeating X times, feeding, seeing using a certain attack, etc. Whenever the player captures a species, it is interesting to check the objectives and complete as many as possible before reporting the expedition results to the professor.