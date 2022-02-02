Police arrest three suspects in killing Congolese Moïse at a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca – Brazil

Three suspected of beating the Congolese to death Moise Kabagambe24 years old, were arrested this Tuesday, 1, by the Rio Civil Police. Deputy Henrique Damasceno, responsible for investigations at the Homicide Police Station in Barra da Tijuca, did not confirm the names of the three men. According to the police officer, they will be indicted for doubly qualified homicide, for making it impossible to defend the victim and for using cruel means.

According to the police officer, the owner of the Tropicália kiosk, where the crime took place, was not at the scene during the beating, was solicitous and collaborated with the police investigations. Earlier, Alisson Cristiano Alves de Oliveira, known as Nineteen and appointed as one of the perpetrators of the crime, appeared to testify. Two other men, known as total and beautifulwere also identified as participants in the beating of the Congolese, who was beaten with a baseball bat.

Homicide Police officers arrived at the three suspects from security camera footage. The police denied that they worked at Tropicália. In a nearby bush, a club was seized.

On Monday, the 24th, the Congolese would have gone, according to his family, to collect a payment he had not yet received from the kiosk owner, identified as Fábio. The owner was not. There was a discussion with a man who would be in the place of an employee who would be the only one with an employment relationship with Tropicália. A security camera recorded when the Congolese tried to open a fridge, to get something, and was stopped. That’s when the confusion turned into a fight. Moïse was knocked down and beaten, on the ground, until he had no more signs of life.

Alisson presented himself at the 34th DP (Bangu) and was taken to the Homicide Police Station (DH) in the capital, in Barra da Tijuca, where he testified. DH officers were able to reach Tota by phone. The boy agreed to present himself to the police as a witness. The police went to meet him at the Santa Cruz train station (west zone) to take him to DH.

Homicide agents were this Tuesday, 1, at Tropicália. The kiosk was closed by determination of the Municipal Public Order Department.