President of the INSS says that citizen will no longer need to leave the house to do proof of life | Economy

The president of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), José Carlos Oliveira, informed this Wednesday (2) that citizens will no longer need to leave the house to take the proof of life and that the government will start using other types of data to confirm that the person is alive.

According to the government, the measure will come into force when it is published in the “Official Gazette”, but Oliveira did not say when this will happen. According to him, if the government does not find recent data on the person, it will go to her residence for the biometric test.

Oliveira gave the information while speaking at a ceremony at the Palácio do Planalto, which was attended, among other authorities, by President Jair Bolsonaro and the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira. During the event, an ordinance was signed to change the rules of the proof of life.

Proof of life is mandatory for retirees, pensioners and for those who receive INSS benefits through a checking account, savings account or magnetic card. The procedure serves to avoid fraud and guarantees the maintenance of the payment.

According to the president of the INSS, currently 36 million Brazilians move to take the proof of lifeof which 5 million are over 80 years of age.

According to the government, the INSS has until December 31 of this year to implement the changes needed. “Until that date, the payment block due to lack of proof of life is suspended”, informed the government.

Currently, still according to the federal government, there is no person blocked due to lack of proof of life and the beneficiary’s family will be informed that the proof of life was successful.

The government also informed that every ten months, between one birthday and another of the beneficiary, the INSS will have the obligation to find proof that the person is alive.

According to the president of the INSS, from now on, the “obligation” to do the proof of life is on the body itself.

During the ceremony, José Carlos Oliveira gave the following examples that will serve for the government to prove that a person is alive:

if the citizen renew passport ;

; if the citizen take out identity card or renew the document;

the document; if the citizen vote ;

; if the citizen transfer property ;

; if the citizen transfer vehicle ;

; if the citizen carry out an operation in the private sector.

“We will accept this as proof of life”, declared the president of the INSS.

Then, José Oliveira informed that the federal government will also start to look for data in information bases of state and municipal governments, in addition to private entities.

“If we don’t find a citizen’s movement in one of these bases, even so, the citizen will not need to leave the house to do the proof of life”, he said.

“The INSS will provide means, with partnerships that it will make, for the server, the mail, for this partner entity to go to the residence and make the biometric capture at the door of the insured. So that the insured does not leave his residence anymore”, he added. .

Digital proof of life is done through facial biometrics. The INSS uses the database of the National Traffic Department (Denatran) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).