‘Proud’, says Gisele Bündchen about Tom Brady’s retirement

Gisele Bündchen used social media to confess to her husband, Tom Brady, after the American football player and NFL star confirmed his retirement. The model shared a sequence of photos in which she appears next to her loved one and her family.

“What a journey @tombrady! So many memories! When I met you, over 15 years ago, I didn’t know anything about football. But rooting for you and seeing you do what you love most made me know this wonderful sport to the point of serious belief who knew more than the referees! We always had a playlist of champions, which we listened to and sang on the way to games. As a family, we always pray for you, celebrate and support you in every game, cheer for every victory and grieve for every defeat “, wrote Gisele.

“I’m so proud of you and everything you’ve had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years. I’m in awe of your dedication and everything you’ve accomplished. You love what you do and leave a legacy that is a beautiful example. for future generations,” he added.

In the textão, the model, who had already declared that she suffered from seeing her husband’s injuries on the field, still said she was excited to enjoy the new phase of Tom Brady.

“Words cannot express how grateful I am to everyone who has supported my husband and our family for so many years. With all my love, Gisele.”

See the full post:

7 things for Tom Brady to do with Gisele Bündchen after retiring