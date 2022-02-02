Public points out arrogance of BBB22 participants with Tadeu Schmidt

João Mello – Special for Uai

The game of discord this Monday (31/01) at Big Brother Brasil 22 finally yielded the fire in the playground within the global reality show. According to netizens, the characteristic harshness of the dynamic was even left to Tadeu Schmidt, the show’s presenter.

Netizens pointed out an alleged arrogance of some participants towards Schmidt, a newcomer to the reality show. The main accused of not treating Tadeu properly are Douglas Silva and Tiago Abravanel.

“Douglas and Tiago Abravanel were very rude to Tadeu Schmidt. It was even a case of the program giving a call. That’s not how a presenter is treated”, said Gabriel Vaquer, from Notícias da TV.

The disrespect for the presenter has been pointed out since the first day of reality, with parallel conversations during Tadeu’s speeches, confronting what are the rules of the game and the ‘kicks’, such as those distributed during the discord game.

