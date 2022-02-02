Putin accuses US of pushing Russia into Ukraine war

Russian president said Kremlin demands have not been met, but says government remains open to dialogue to avoid ‘negative scenarios’

EFE/EPA/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL Putin made his first statement on the crisis involving Ukraine on Tuesday, 1st



The President of Russia, Vladimir Putinaccused the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (nato) and the United States deliberately creating a scenario designed to draw you into the war in Ukraine and of ignoring the main demands of the Kremlin in the negotiations on the crisis in the region. In his first statement on the situation in more than a month, Putin said it was essential for Russians that NATO pledged not to include Ukraine in the bloc, as well as withdrawing missiles from Poland and Romania. “It is clear that fundamental Russian concerns have been ignored,” he told a news conference alongside Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban. Despite the speech, Putin stressed that Moscow is open to negotiations to avoid “negative scenarios”, including war.

Putin said the refusal by the US and its allies to comply with the demands made violates security integrity obligations set out in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). He argued that while Western allies emphasize each country’s freedom to choose alliances, they neglect the principle of “security indivisibility” enshrined in OSCE documents. This involves the principle that one nation’s security should not be strengthened at the expense of others. To try to contain the crisis that threatens Europe, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, spoke again by phone this Tuesday.

On Sunday, 30, the Russian government denied any threat to Ukraine and said it wants to have relations based on “mutual respect” with the United States. “We want good, equitable, mutually respectful relations with the United States, as with all countries in the world,” declared Sergei Lavrov. “We learned from bitter experience, we don’t want to remain in a position where our security is violated on a daily basis,” he insisted, regarding the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. Lavrov also stated that Moscow will continue to seek “assurances, which are not just political commitments on paper, but also legally binding guarantees” that take into account Russia’s “legitimate interests”. He said the Russian government would soon send NATO and OSCE countries “an official request urging them to specify how they plan to implement their commitment not to strengthen their security at the expense of the security of others.” The minister had already stated that Russia does not want war and prefers the “diplomatic path”. Despite the statements, Russia warned that if its demands are not met, it would order reprisals, without specifying the type.

*With information from Estadão Conteúdo and AFP