Putin accuses US of pushing Russia into Ukraine war

MOSCOW – Russian President, Vladimir Putin, said this Tuesday, 1, that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (nato) and the United States ignored the main demands of the Kremlin in the negotiations on the crisis in Ukraine. According to Putin, it is essential for the Russians that NATO commits not to include Ukraine in the bloc, in addition to withdrawing missiles from Poland and Romania.

The Russian leader also said that the implementation of economic sanctions against Russia could exacerbate the conflict. The Americans, for their part, say that this will happen if the Russians invade Ukraine. According to Putin, however, this is a scenario he does not want and there is still room for negotiations.

“I will discuss these possibilities with French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow,” Putin said of a possible breakthrough in the talks.

Putin made the remarks alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Órban. The demonstration was the first by the Kremlin chief on the crisis this year. Since late last year, Russia has concentrated more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border, as a way of putting pressure on its neighbor to break with its Western allies.

Despite not speaking publicly about the troop concentration or a possible invasion, Russia has increased its military presence in the Ukrainian surroundings. On the 10th, joint exercises with Belarus are expected to bring Russian troops to the northern border with Ukraine.

European leaders try to talk to Putin to lower the temperature with the crisis. Before meeting with Órban, the Russian president spoke with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Italy’s head of government acknowledged the worsening crisis and warned Putin of serious consequences if the situation escalated into an armed conflict.

Putin is expected to speak in the coming days with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is today visiting Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelesnki.

In the Russians’ negotiations with the Americans, the impasse is more visible. After diplomats from the two countries exchanged barbs at the UN on Monday, a meeting today ended without progress.

Understanding the crisis in Ukraine

To understand the crisis involving the Ukraine, Russia, the United States and NATO, it is necessary to return to the end of the Cold War. With the collapse of communist regimes in Eastern Europe, the military alliance between Europeans and Americans advanced towards the east, with countries that were previously in the Soviet sphere passing into the Western zone of influence.

With the rise of Vladimir Putin to power in Russia in 2000, a Russian reaction slowly began to contain this eastward expansion. This is because, for Putin, a kind of ‘buffer zone’ between Russia and the West is essential for the strategic defense of his country.

Given this, first, the Kremlin worked to destabilize pro-Western governments in Ukraine and the Caucasus in the first decade of this century. In both cases, alignment with NATO and the West was part of the platforms of governments like Viktor’s. Yuschenko and Mikhail Saakshvilli.

In 2008, the Georgian War highlighted tension for the first time, with Putin backing pro-Russian separatists from small parts of the country to destabilize Saakshvilli’s pro-NATO government. In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea and fueled separatist action in Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Joe Biden administration and NATO allies say Putin cannot deny Ukraine the right to ally with the bloc. to ensure the country’s accession in the near future. At the end of the year, however, Putin again accused NATO of trying to incorporate Ukraine into the alliance.