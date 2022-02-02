Putin received in China at a time of common tensions with the West

Putin will be received this week by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has not met in person with a foreign leader for almost two years, due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The Russian President has made only two trips abroad since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Both leaders face an adverse context in their relations with Western countries: Russia is threatened with new sanctions and the Winter Olympics in China were boycotted diplomatically by the United States, Canada or the United Kingdom.

Putin’s presence at the opening of the event thus appears in a context similar to that of 2014, when Xi Jinping attended the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia, at a time when Moscow was also criticized by some Western leaders for violations of human rights. Humans.

Since then, the two leaders have met nearly 30 times and have become “great friends”, according to Xi.

Often, China and Russia jointly conduct military exercises, including in the Baltic and Arabian Sea, and space exploration programs. Russia has also shared some of its most advanced military technology with China.

Over the past seven decades, the two countries have experienced an ideological divide and border conflicts in the Soviet Union period.

Moscow and Beijing started to approach again from 1996 onwards with a “strategic partnership”, implicitly aimed against US hegemony in international affairs.

The two countries resolved their territorial disputes and signed a treaty in 2001. Since then, they have established several mechanisms of strategic collaboration, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a political, economic and security bloc that also includes the countries of Central Asia and Iran.

The rapprochement became more obvious in 2014, after the deterioration of relations between Russia and the West, due to the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. With Donald Trump in the White House, the United States has also come to regard China as a strategic rival, which has resulted in an escalation to competition in almost every sphere.

Artyom Lukin, a professor at the Russian Federal University of the Far East, believes that “there are no limits to the development of the Sino-Russian quasi-alliance” if the United States insists on a policy of double containment against both countries.

On the Iranian issue, China and Russia oppose US sanctions. Last week, the three nations held joint naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman.

In Central Asia, Beijing supported the deployment of Russian troops to quell the protests in Kazakhstan. Xi Jinping said China supported measures taken by Kazakhstan to restore security and opposed external forces that allegedly instigated a “color revolution” in the country.

“For China, Russia is not only a stable strategic backbone and a reliable supplier of resources, but it can also serve as a support in the fight against the United States, through sharing political and military resources,” said Wan Qingsong, professor Associate at the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University.

“Especially at a time when the China-US relationship is entering a stalemate phase, it will inevitably attract more political and military resources from third parties. Russia’s value is obvious,” Wan added, referring to US moves to strengthen its alliances in Asia and Europe, which will put pressure on China to move even closer to Russia.

For Russia, China is an indispensable partner in the current diplomatic crisis it faces.

“Russia may want an extra gesture of verbal support from China to break out of the political isolation induced by a united wave of accusations from the Western community,” said Danil Bochkov, an expert at Russia’s Council on International Affairs.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, may also give Russia some immunity from possible US sanctions.

This extends to Iran. The three countries are in discussions to form an international front against US sanctions.

With more than 100,000 Russian troops and military equipment stationed along the Ukrainian border, fears about a possible invasion have increased.

Biden has warned that he will impose sanctions on Russia if Moscow invades Ukraine.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week that Russia’s security concerns over Ukraine must be respected.

Wang said regional security cannot be guaranteed by strengthening or expanding military blocs.

“Russia’s reasonable concerns must be taken seriously and resolved,” he said.

