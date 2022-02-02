Record and Globo are strange because of Corinthians x Santos in Paulistão

Record and Globo found each other strange behind the scenes because of the classic between Corinthians x Santos, scheduled for 21:35 this Wednesday (2), for the Paulista Championship. Edir Macedo’s network complained to sectors of the TV market and to members of the FPF (São Paulo Football Federation) of having been ignored by the competitor, who announced the match as exclusive to Premiere, the broadcaster’s pay-per-view.

The game will be broadcast by Record with narration by Marco de Vargas, comments by Müller and reports by Roberto Thomé and Lilly Nascimento. In addition to São Paulo, other states such as Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul will also have the starting signal. In other regions Premiere is not the only option either. Paulistão Play, FPF’s platform, will have the game available in its catalog.

According to the TV newsRecord argued that the call advertised a non-existent exclusivity, which misled the most unsuspecting fan with the intention of selling the match à la carte at Premiere.

“Corinthians x Santos! It’s exclusive at Premiere, this Wednesday!”, says the announcer in the advertising piece released on Grupo Globo’s pay TV channels, such as SporTV. Record also pointed out that the call was on the air until Tuesday night (1st) and asked that some action be taken in relation to the matter.

The column found that, after the error was reported internally by employees and representatives of the Campeonato Paulista organization, Globo changed the call and removed the exclusive already on the morning of this Wednesday (2). The correction, however, did not prevent wear and tear between competing broadcasters.

Record bought the Campeonato Paulista exclusively on open TV until 2025. Per year, it pays between R$40 and R$50 million to the Livemode agency, which represents the FPF in these negotiations. Globo has pay-per-view rights to 97 games in Paulistão. The contract for the leading network in this model runs until 2023.

Along with Premiere and Record, Paulistão Play and YouTube broadcast the Campeonato Paulista. The rights are fragmented by a new sales model, after the total contract with Grupo Globo is finalized in 2021. In open TV, Globo has been the absolute owner of Paulistão since the 1980s.

See the calls that caused the discord:

before pic.twitter.com/x18Jat4xLH — Gabriel Vaquer 2 – The Mission (@bielvaquer2) February 2, 2022