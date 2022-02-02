Renan Calheiros’ support for Lula with Dilma Rousseff’s ‘endorsement’ – Politica

Senator Renan Calheiros, Lula, and Governor Renan Calheiros Filho, during a meeting in So Paulo (photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Disclosure)

“I’m his friend because I’ve been president of the Federal Senate four times, a part of those times in president Lula’s administrations, but I have a good relationship with all sectors of national politics.” Senator Renan Calheiros’ phrase (MDB/ AL), who on Monday, in So Paulo, met with former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva.Calheiros was accompanied by his son, the governor of Alagoas, Renan Calheiros Filho (MDB).

The meeting was announced by Lula on his social networks. On the agenda, the articulations for the MDB to support Lula’s candidacy for President of the Republic. The senator defends the party’s support for Lula in the first round.

The MDB, however, launched last December the candidacy of senator from Mato Grosso do Sul Simone Tebet.

However, as is the case for all presidential candidates, it remains to go through party conventions to formalize the candidacy for this year’s electoral contest. Today, there are at least 12 pre-candidates for the Planalto Palace, already official by the parties or not.

Enthusiasm X Dilma’s impeachment

“We had a conversation with President Lula about democracy, institutionality, the economy and elections. Including the last one, which elected Bolsonaro and broke Brazil. Personally, I argue that if the MDB does not have a competitive candidate, an alliance with Lula is more consequential.” , said Renan Calheiros Folha de S. Paulo shortly after the meeting.

Coincidentally, the spotlight, when it comes to Lula’s candidacy, is also on former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), who has already made it clear to her PT supporters that she will not hide during the electoral campaign, much less fail to defend your government in case of attacks by adversaries.

It is worth remembering that Renan Calheiros presided over the Senate when Dilma was impeached in 2016.

Just last week, in an interview with Dirio do Centro do Mundo, Dilma exempted Renan from any and all blame in the process that led to her losing her position.

According to Dilma, the emedebista articulated to avoid the 2016 impeachment.

“Renan was not a coup. I will always have a very high regard for Renan. Not a scammer, not a scammer. On the contrary, in everything he could, he tried to prevent the coup from happening,” he said.

At the time, Dilma was also asked about possible allies of Lula’s campaign in this year’s electoral contest. “People change. They can change position. And you have to accept that this happens. Now, surely, it will not be a person of my close trust”, she pointed out.