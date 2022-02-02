Republicans move away from Bolsonaro and are divided between Moro and Lula

BRASÍLIA – Linked to the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, the Republicans party no longer guarantees support for President Jair Bolsonaro’s reelection campaign. The top of the legend is now acting to overcome a rift caused by parliamentarians who do not want to be linked to the unpopularity of the chief executive. One wing wants to side with ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), mainly in the Northeast, while another moves towards ex-judge Sérgio Moro (Podemos), seen as the alternative on the right. Faced with the impasse, the option for the so-called “neutrality” in the dispute gains strength, at least in the first round.

More than a bench supporting the government in Congress, the Republicans are part of the Bolsonarista first echelon. In addition to the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, he was sponsored in other positions, such as the presidency of the National Supply Company (Conab) and a board of directors of the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE).

The party is one of the exponents of Centrão. It houses councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (RJ), the president’s son, and even had senator Flávio Bolsonaro (RJ) in its ranks. The president himself said he could join the Republicans, before joining Valdemar Costa Neto’s PL. He gave up the idea, however, when he learned that he would not have control of the legend, directed by deputy Marcos Pereira (SP), former minister of Industry and Foreign Trade and licensed bishop of Universal.

Under Pereira’s administration, the Republicans registered a growth in the number of seats in the Chamber. In a period of 16 years, it jumped from 1 to 30 elected federal deputies. The goal, now, is to surpass the 40’s. The party’s leadership is not enthusiastic even with candidates stimulated by the Planalto Palace, such as João Roma’s for the governorship of Bahia. Behind the scenes, the internal assessment is that the erosion of Bolsonaro’s image can harm these platforms.

Visit

Seeking support, Moro was yesterday at the Republicanos headquarters, in São José do Rio Preto (SP). Last week, the president of Podemos, Renata Abreu, also met with Marcos Pereira, in São Paulo. She heard that, at this moment, the acronym still has difficulty in giving approval to the former judge of Lava Jato. Even so, the consultant Guto Ferreiraformer president of the Brazilian Industrial Development Agency (ABDI), linked to the Republicans, was “released” to join the Moro campaign.

In the Northeast there is also resistance to the alliance with Bolsonaro and party directories already admit an agreement with Lula. In Pernambuco, Republicanos is led by deputy Silvio Costa Filho, who supports Governor Paulo Câmara (PSB), who opposes Bolsonaro.

Costa Filho has criticized the government. Last month, he praised the articulations for a one-two between Lula and former governor Geraldo Alckmin. “This unity represents the feeling of many who dream of a fairer and more solidary country,” he said.

wanted by Estadão to know if the tendency of the Republicans will be to declare “neutrality” to release the directories in the campaign, Marcos Pereira said that the matter will only be resolved later on. “Nothing is decided yet,” he said.

The Universal Church has already supported PT governments, but lately it has attacked the party. An article recently published on the Universal website, signed by Bishop Renato Cardoso – son-in-law of Edir Macedo –, says that “it is impossible to be a Christian and to be on the left”.

In the 2018 campaign, the PRB (currently Republicans) joined Alckmin’s candidacy for the presidency. At the time, the former governor was in the PSDB and was in fourth place. In the second round, the Republicans released the vote, but the majority closed with Bolsonaro. Today without a party, Alckmin is quoted for vice on Lula’s ticket.

‘disregard’

Since the president joined the PL in November, Republican deputies have complained about the lack of prestige. In the opinion of this group, the Progressistas of the Civil House Minister, Ciro Nogueira, and the PL of Costa Neto gained more spotlight in the government. To this were added complaints about the Planalto’s omission in the crisis that Universal went through in Angola last year, when the church’s pastors were deported.

Bolsonaro’s alliance with Pastor Silas Malafaia, from the Vitória em Cristo Assembly of God, also raises complaints. “Republicans was the first party to have a ministry and has spaces even in Education. There’s nothing to complain about”, said deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante (DEM-RJ), a friend of Malafaia. The Assembly of God was one of the churches that most acted in support of André Mendonça as minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).