Residents neighboring the crater on Marginal do Tietê report fear: ‘It looked like a scene from the end of the world’ – São Paulo

Residents of a building located a few meters from the Metro Line-6 ​​Orange what collapsed on Tuesday morning, 1st, reported experiencing moments of apprehension and panic. The accident, which took place near Ponte do Piqueri, in the west of São Paulo and, according to the government, was caused by the rupture of a sewage collector, made about 40 families from the Terrazza Marina condominium leave their apartments.

More than 1,000 people live in the condominium, located on Avenida Santa Marina, the same as the line 6 of the Metro, distributed in 348 apartments in three towers. The tenants’ fear was that the water from the river could reach the building, which was later discarded. “I panicked because I didn’t know what to say to the residents. We saw people leaving, afraid the building would fall, and the helicopters flying over. But I started to calm down when I talked to the engineers and the Civil Defense personnel. “, says the condominium manager, Alcilene Silva, 40 years old.

“The whole building wanted to leave. They were afraid of everything that had happened. At the time of the disturbance, we felt the strong smell of sewage and we wondered what was the reason for that smell. We thought it was a problem with the sewer. But when I I found that the problem wasn’t in the condominium’s sewage, I started to worry more”, adds the employee of the condominium administration.

Alcilene and the building manager, Júlio Harold, spent part of the morning trying to make contact with the Civil defense, who went to the site in the early afternoon. Robson Bertolotto, director of Civil Defense in Lapa, said the surrounding buildings are not at risk. He recorded a video to reassure residents. “The condominium is intact. There is no risk”, reinforced Bertolotto when visiting the place.

The síndico also requested a private expertise that found the same as the Civil Defense: the structure of the building was not compromised and there is no risk of this happening. One of the residents is an engineer and works at the company responsible for the work, Acciona. He tried to pass information about the event to neighbors.

Although she left an emergency suitcase ready, designer Isabella Sarkis de Carvalho, 41, was scared by the accident, but chose not to leave her apartment when she learned it was safe to stay at home. “I went to take my son to school and saw a lot of people coming down. Here at home, we packed a suitcase to go out in case the Civil Defense said something”, she says.

According to the designer, the buzz was formed from the stench of sewage that residents felt early in the morning. “Many people ran away, even without knowing what was happening. Our action was to pack our bags and get smart. Even because we thought we could cut gas, water and energy. But luckily we were able to stay”.

Photographer Gerson Areias, 40, left for work before the accident. He became terrified when he read the hundreds of messages in the group of residents of the condominium and watched the videos of the accident. “It looked like the scene at the end of the world. My wife started to gather the documents to leave”, he describes. But he returned home and saw that there was no danger to the residents.

“What scared people were the videos showing the initial flow. People thought the water was from the river. And we know that river water has no control. That’s what messed with people’s heads”, says the photographer.

Some residents started to return to the condominium as soon as the authorities informed that there was no danger of the structure of the place being compromised. Not all, however, returned. A resident who did not want to be identified reported that she prefers to stay outside to preserve her mental health.

“Staying in an environment full of helicopters and watching from my bedroom window the asphalt of the Marginal falling and the crater opening little by little was making me sick”, she justifies.

CET informed, in the beginning of the afternoon, that the express lane of the Marginal do Tietê, towards Ayrton Senna, was fully released. The local lane has traffic diverted to the corridor formed by avenues Ermano Marchetti and Marquês de São Vicente. The crater increased further during the afternoon.

The Urban Security Secretariat stated in a statement that “there are no risks to the properties in the vicinity of the incident”. The state secretary of Metropolitan Transport, Paulo José Galli, visited the place and endorsed the speech that the properties will not be affected.

According to the Metropolitan Transport Department (STM), the sewer gallery that ruptured passes in the transversal direction of the tunnel. The leak started at 8:21 am and the soil could not support the weight of the sewer gallery – therefore, it broke. A committee will investigate the cause of the incident and will carry out studies for drainage, resumption of Metro works, repairs to the pipeline and Marginal Tietê.

Line 6-Orange of the Metro is expected to connect the Brasilândia neighborhood, in the north zone, to São Joaquim Station, in the central region of the capital. The work has 15 kilometers of station and is expected to build 15 stations. The state government’s forecast is that the line, when ready, should carry 630,000 passengers per day. The work cost R$ 15 billion and is considered the largest infrastructure project in Latin America.