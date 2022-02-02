Revenue releases BRL 281.9 million to more than 240,000 citizens

Citizens awaiting the refund of the Personal Income Tax (IRPF 2021) can celebrate. The Federal Revenue has just released the amount of R$ 281.9 million for the base year 2020 and also for previous years for 240,744 taxpayers from all over Brazil.

According to the agency, these are residual lots belonging to taxpayers who were caught by the fine mesh of the IR, but who managed to settle the pending issues in a timely manner.

Of the total amount, R$ 96.66 million will be paid primarily to the priority public. It includes: people with some physical or mental disability, the elderly, people with serious illness and those whose main source of income comes from teaching.

According to the Federal Revenue, around 870,000 Brazilians fell into fine mesh income tax 2021. The omission of income, errors in deductions and discrepancies in the amount of IRRF were the main causes for the blocking of refunds.

How to check if I will receive the residual income tax lot

Here’s the step-by-step guide to check the balance and find out if the IRPF refund will be effective: