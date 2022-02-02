RJ: ‘He agonized ten minutes before he died’, assesses expert after report on Congolese death

Congolese Moïse Mugenyi Kabagambe, 24, was beaten to death on the 24th, at Posto 8 in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro. According to the IML (Legal Medical Institute) side, Kabagambe’s lungs had bleeding areas of contusion and also traces of bronchoaspiration of blood. The information is from the newspaper Extra and the G1.

“In these cases, the aspiration of blood leads to breathing difficulties, as in asphyxia, and death does not occur immediately. The time of respiratory distress that made him agonize before dying is estimated at ten minutes”, explained to the Extra newspaper expert Nelson Massini, professor of Legal Medicine at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj).

The attacks against Moïse were recorded by a security camera at the Tropicália kiosk. The Congolese was beaten by the venue manager and at least four other people. The victim received punches, kicks and more than 30 clubs and continued to be attacked after being tied up.

According to the victim’s relatives, Moïse was assaulted after charging the manager for three days’ late pay. According to investigations, the young man’s body was found by military police officers of the 31st BPM (Recreio) still tied up, on the ground, near Tropicália.

Moïse Kabagambe, 24, had been in Brazil since 2014, when he fled the war in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He was buried on Sunday (30) at the Irajá Cemetery.

three men arrested

On Tuesday (1st), three men were arrested accused of participating in Moïse’s beatings. They will have to answer for doubly qualified homicide, impossibility of defense and cruel means.

According to the police, one of those arrested is Fábio Silva, a caipirinha seller on the beach, who confessed to the agents that he had beaten the Congolese with a stick. He was hiding in the house of relatives.

Later, another man, identified with 27-year-old Alisson Cristiano Alves de Oliveira, also admitted to having participated in the attacks. He told the police that “no one wanted to take his life.”[Moïse] and that the group went to “defend the lord” from the kiosk next door, with whom Moïse would have had “a problem”.

The identity of the third arrested was not disclosed by the police.

Also on Tuesday, the owner of the Tropicália kiosk testified. According to his defense, the man does not know the aggressors. The kiosk owner denied that he was in debt with Moïse. Also according to the defense, he was at home when the Congolese was beaten and only one employee of the establishment was at the place at the time of the attacks.

