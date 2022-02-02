Russia claims China’s support in dispute with West

Russia today claimed China’s support for its security demands vis-à-vis the West, ahead of a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at the opening of the Olympic Games.

The Russian president will meet with his Chinese counterpart on the occasion of the opening of the 2022 Winter Olympics, this Friday (4), in Beijing. According to Moscow, the two leaders intend to highlight their diplomatic convergence, as they have grown closer as their relations with the United States deteriorate.

“A joint declaration on the entry of international relations into a new era has been prepared,” said Yuri Ushakov, diplomatic adviser to the Russian president.

“In it, we will find the common vision of Russia and China (…) mainly on security issues,” he added.

Ushakov assured that China supports Moscow’s demands “in matters of security” – a list of demands addressed to the United States and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) to ease tensions over Ukraine, rejected by Westerners.

In late January, China even called for Russian demands to be “taken seriously” and for a “solution” to be found to Moscow’s security concerns.

Putin hopes for a ‘solution’

Western leaders accuse Russia of planning an invasion of its pro-Western neighbor Ukraine, to whose borders it has moved some 100,000 troops for weeks.

Russia denies having such an intention, claiming it only seeks to ensure its security. Moscow asserts that a de-escalation of this crisis will be possible only if it means the end of NATO’s policy of enlargement and, likewise, the withdrawal of its military capabilities from Eastern Europe.

Looking back, in 2008, during the Beijing Olympics, Russia went to war with Georgia, another pro-Western former Soviet republic.

The United States and its allies rejected Russian demands, but Washington proposed working on confidence-building measures in military and security matters.

On Tuesday, the Russian president accused the West of ignoring Moscow’s security concerns and the United States of using Ukraine to push Russia into conflict. Still, Putin also said he expected “a solution”.

Following these statements, the leaders of NATO member countries today continued diplomatic efforts in the Ukraine crisis.

The West claims that Russia threatens Europe’s security, mainly because it annexed part of Ukraine’s Crimea territory in 2014 and has since supported armed pro-Russian separatist forces.

For this reason, Washington argues that de-escalation requires the return to the barracks of Russian units camped at the gates of Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke yesterday by telephone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. According to the latter, Washington agreed to continue the dialogue.

The Spanish newspaper El País published details of the US response to Russian demands – which were not denied.

In it, Washington proposes that the Russians promise not to deploy offensive military assets in Ukraine, that Moscow inspect certain military infrastructure it is concerned about, and that both countries reach an agreement on arms control measures.

Moscow is still preparing a formal response to the United States.