Russia says it won’t back down from US sanctions threats – News

Russia will not back down from threats of US sanctions due to tensions in Ukraine, the Russian embassy in Washington said, hours before a telephone conversation scheduled for Tuesday between the two powers’ diplomacy chiefs.

“We are not going to stand back and stand still, listening to threats of US sanctions,” the embassy said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. “It is Washington, not Moscow, that generates tensions,” the note added.





The statement came within hours of a telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to address the Ukraine issue.

Tensions between the two countries have increased in recent weeks with the US accusation that Russia plans to invade Ukraine.





The White House said on Monday it was prepared to impose sanctions on people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the event of an attack.

US President Joe Biden warned Putin of major sanctions coordinated by Western countries in response to an invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has concentrated more than 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, raising fears in the West about preparing for an offensive.

The Russian embassy said the soldiers “do not threaten anyone” and that the country has a “sovereign right” to mobilize its armed forces on its territory.



