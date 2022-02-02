Russian gas becomes geopolitical instrument in crisis

Russia’s gas supply to Europe has become a central element in the crisis between Moscow and the West. Responsible for around 40% of Europe’s consumption, Russian gas is threatened with US and European Union sanctions in the event of an offensive against Ukraine.

The new Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which has the capacity to supply around 55 billion cubic meters a year to Germany, was completed on 10 September 2021 but still needs final certification to operate. The US seeks to persuade Germany and the European Union to delay the documentation. Against the backdrop of the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis in recent weeks, the full realization of the economic project that connects Russia and Europe has placed the energy issue at the epicenter of a geopolitical dispute.

While the Kremlin has repeatedly denied Western accusations that the deployment of its troops near Ukraine’s border means preparation for an invasion, the temperature surrounding the Ukrainian crisis remains high. This week, Western powers upped the ante on adopting economic sanctions against Moscow.

UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss announced on Monday that she will seek to toughen the country’s legislation to impose tougher sanctions on Russia because of the large buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border.

According to her, so far the UK has only managed to impose sanctions on figures linked to the destabilization of Ukraine, however, the proposed new legislation “will give the power to impose sanctions on a much wider range of individuals and companies”. “We will be able to target any company that is linked to the Russian state, that engages in business of economic importance to the Russian state or that operates in a sector of strategic importance to the Russian state,” said the minister.

Who depends on whom energetically?

The strategic asset of the Nord Stream 2 project for Russia lies in the fact that the supply of Russian gas to Europe can be made by an alternative route to transport through Ukrainian territory. Today, the gas that Moscow supplies to Europe necessarily passes through Ukraine. The new pipeline has a route 1,900 kilometers shorter than the current one.



By crossing the Baltic Sea, the new gas pipeline will be able to supply the Germans without passing through Ukraine. / Nord Stream 2 AG / AFP

The chief analyst of the National Energy Security Fund of Russia, Igor Ushkov, told the Brazil de facto that, first of all, Russian gas production takes place further and further north. The main base for obtaining gas became the Yamal peninsula. “So it turns out that from Imal to Europe it is shorter to use the northern route,” he noted.

Concerned about Europe’s increasing energy dependence on Russia, the White House said it is trying to negotiate alternative routes through gas supply agreements for Europe with other countries.

According to Ushkov, Europe is still very dependent on Russian gas and has no short-term alternative to supplying this supply.

“All the talks that the US would reach agreements with Qatar, Australia, Algeria and other African countries, that the whole world will at once supply gas to Europe are mere attempts to calm the Europeans, they are attempts to tell them: ‘We take care of everything, you will have gas without the Russian supply, just don’t be afraid to adopt tough sanctions against Russia’”, he argues.

According to Ushkov, if Russia is excluded from Europe’s gas supply, first the European market could experience an increase of US$5,000 to US$10,000 per thousand cubic meters, which would lead to a global energy crisis. “If this happens during the heating season, Europeans will freeze, and possibly there could be a power outage,” he adds.

In the case of Russia, a possible interruption in gas exports would also be a strong blow to the economy, as Europe is Moscow’s main export market. For comparison, Russia exports around 175 billion square cubic meters to Europe, while it sells only 10 to 13 billion square cubic meters to China.

“More than 10% of federal budget income comes from gas resources, hence export taxes on gas sales. So it is clear that the federal budget will also suffer […] For everyone this measure would be harmful and I believe that Europe does not seriously consider the option of banning the purchase of Russian gas when adopting sanctions”, says Ushkov.

He also points out that Russia has no intention of excluding the European market, noting that the country has been supplying gas to Europe for over 50 years and the question of interruption of energy supply has never been raised.

Read more: Russia and US at war in Ukraine: is conflict scenario real or high-risk bluff?

Commenting on the extent to which energy security has been used as a geopolitical instrument, Igor Ushkov recalls that in recent weeks Americans and Europeans have been openly saying that Nord Stream 2 is a very successful project, because the West is using it as a instrument of pressure against Moscow. “They declare this openly and officially at the level of ministers, prime ministers and heads of state. So yes, on the geopolitical level, energy is being used, but not precisely on Russia’s part, but on the western side”, he added.

Russian gas moves different geopolitical interests

Russian economist Vassily Koltashov in an interview with Brazil de facto, notes that the Nord Stream 2 project has placed the West in different positions in its relationship with Russia. While the US has opted for tough rhetoric towards Moscow, Germany has always been more hesitant, adopting a stance of not connecting the crisis on the Ukrainian border with economic cooperation in the energy sector.

However, on January 20, Germany joined the US in declaring that it could apply sanctions against the Kremlin in the event of a Russian military offensive in Ukraine.



Landing of war material sent by the US to Ukraine in Kiev. / Sergei Supinsky / AFP

According to Koltashov, it’s just an “impression that there is a contradiction in the fact that the German government initially advocated the construction of Nord Stream 2 and then blocked its launch.” Germany’s strategy, by threatening not to grant final certification, is intended to “weaken the US position in Europe” in a possible resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.

“It is possible that this crisis has a resolution, which could happen in the coming months. And if that happens, Germany would very much like this to appear as a failure of US policy in Eastern Europe so that Germany could strengthen its influence over countries like Poland, the Czech Republic, possibly in the Balkans”, argues the economist.

The US strategy is clear. With the development of domestic shale reserves and the need to export it in liquefied form, Europe’s increasing dependence on Russian gas makes Russia a more competitive competitor in the region.

“In this sense, the game that is now unfolding around Ukraine, with all these rumors of a ‘Russian invasion’, represents a very complex game in which the interests of Germany and France do not match the interests of the US and UK. . We can say that the partners of the European Union intend to put their partners under a defeat of resources and of morale, so that Germany comes out strengthened”, he added.

Vassily Koltashov also says that, given the instability in Ukraine, it is difficult to predict what could happen in the Eastern European country. With that, the German strategy would be to be able to guarantee the gas supply through Ukraine, but with a government not controlled by Washington.

Editing: Thales Schmidt