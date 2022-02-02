Samsung Itaucard Visa card now generates iupp points through the “Samsung Plus” plan

the credit card Samsung Itaucard Visa started to offer its holders the possibility of subscribing to the “Samsung Plus”which guarantees access to yupItaú Unibanco’s shopping platform and points program.

What is Samsung Plus?

In “Samsung Plus”, the consumer gains access to the iupp and starts to receive 1 point for every R$4 spent on the credit card. In addition, the iupp has the real as the reference currency, so that the customer does not have to wait for the invoice to be closed to know how many points each purchase will generate.

Customers are free with the new program: they can leave it whenever they want without having to cancel or change the card – a differentiator compared to what is seen in the market. In addition, the “Samsung Plus” has a low cost – only R$ 19.99 per month – and invoices with an amount equal to or greater than R$ 2,000 are exempt from the monthly fee, while closed invoices between R$ 1,000 and R$ 2,000 pay only half. of the monthly cost.

How to join Samsung Plus?

To subscribe to “Samsung Plus”, simply choose the option in the Itaucard Samsung credit card application. There is no fee for joining the program, but after the promotional period until March 31, 2022, a monthly fee of R$19.90 is charged.

However, there is an exemption or discount from this amount in the following cases: invoices closed in an amount equal to or greater than R$2,000 are exempt from the monthly fee, while invoices closed between R$1,000 and R$2,000 pay only half of the monthly fee.

Samsung Itaucard Visa

The Samsung Itaucard Visa is the result of a partnership between Samsung, Itaú and Visa. This was the first credit card from a technology company in the country, providing consumers with a Platinum card, with no annual fee, with product financing in up to 24 interest-free installments on the Samsung website and participating stores, double points in Samsung Rewards, several exclusive benefits and promotions, in addition to a simplified digital experience in the Samsung Itaucard app.

The “Samsung Plus” plan is available to users of the Samsung Itaucard card and no monthly fee is charged until March 31, 2022 for all customers.

What did you think of the news? For more information about the card, visit the Samsung website or the Itaú website.