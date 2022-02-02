Santander Brasil (SANB11) reports managerial profit of R$ 3.88 billion in the 4th quarter of 2021

Santander Brasil (SANB11) reported managerial net income of R$3.880 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21). The result represents a reduction of 10.6% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and was below the Refinitiv consensus of R$4.309 billion.

In 2021, the bank’s managerial net income reached the amount of BRL 16.347 billion, an increase of 7% compared to 2020.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The net financial margin was R$10.457 billion in 4Q21, down 4.4% from the immediately previous quarter. The net financial margin for the year was BRL 41.761 billion, up 8.4% compared to 2020.

According to Santander, the good performance is due to the margin with customers, which grew 9.8% in the year, mainly influenced by higher volumes.

Revenues from services and fees totaled R$4.980 billion in 4Q21, up 3.1% from the third quarter of 2021. In the year, revenues totaled R$18.879 billion, an increase of 13.9% compared to to the year 2020.

Return on average equity (ROAE) was 20% in 4Q21, down 2.3 percentage points compared to 3Q21. ROAE reached 21.2% in 2021, up 0.1 percentage point compared to 2020.

According to the bank, this performance is supported by the growth of the customer base, reaching a historic record in the number of acquisitions, and mainly by the greater connection of these customers with the bank and by the increase in transactions.

Santander’s loan portfolio stood at R$462.749 billion at the end of December 2021, an expansion of 12.4% compared to December 2020.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The delinquency rate reached 2.7% in 4Q21, up 0.2 pp compared to 3Q21.

earnings

Santander (SANB11) approved the payment of BRL 1.3 billion in interim dividends, corresponding to BRL 0.16595317205 per common share (ON), BRL 0.18254848926 per preferred share (PN) and BRL 0.34850166131 per unit

It also approved the distribution of Interest on Own Capital (JCP), in the gross amount of R$1.7 billion, equivalent to R$0.21701568653 per common share, R$0.23871725519 per PN and R$0.45573294172 per unit.

Approved earnings will be paid from March 4, 2022.

Shareholders who are registered in the bank’s records at the end of February 10, 2022 will be entitled to dividends and JCPs. Thus, as of February 11, 2022, the Company’s shares will be traded “ex-rights” .

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

related