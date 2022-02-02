Santander Brasil (SANB11): the factors that led to the strong drop in the stock after the 4th quarter result

Santander Brasil (SANB11) showed a deterioration in the quality of its results for the fourth quarter of 2021, released on the morning of this Wednesday (2), leading to an expectation on the part of analysts of higher provisions this year.

The deterioration, although somewhat expected by many market analysts in recent quarters, when earnings consistently beat estimates, impacted the session’s performance.

The financial institution opened the balance sheet season for the big banks in a negative way, with SANB11 shares falling 4.22% at the low of the day and also pulling the shares of their peers on the Stock Exchange. At 1:30 pm (Brasília time), the units were down 3.42% to R$31.61, while Bradesco’s PN shares (BBDC4) were down 1.94% to R$22.42%, Itaú ( ITUB4) had a devaluation of 1.84%, at R$25.02, and Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) was down 1.75%, at R$32.04.

The bank recorded managerial net income of R$3.88 billion in the last three months of 2021, down 10.6% compared to the third quarter and 2% on an annual basis, below the forecasts of analysts consulted by Refinitiv. , which projected an average of R$ 4.309 billion.

Return on equity (ROE) was 20%, down 2.4 percentage points from the third quarter of 2021.

Among the negative highlights were the lower gross financial margin, impacted by the fall in the margin with the market. In addition, there was an increase in the delinquency ratio and a reduction in the coverage ratio (which represents the proportion that the provision for credit risk is able to cover non-performing loans).

The index was down 33 percentage points on a quarterly basis and 73 points annually, to 217%, with the bank making low provisions once again, according to the XP analysis team. The default rate increased 0.3 point on a quarterly basis, to 2.7%, and 0.6 point in the annual comparison. In a statement, Santander said that the increase is in line with the growth of its loan portfolio and disbursement of lines of credit.

“Considering the more challenging macroeconomic scenario in the short term, we believe that the bank may have to increase provisions throughout 2022 as delinquency increases, impacting profitability, despite the potential expansion of the loan portfolio”, assess Renan Manda and Matheus Odaguil, XP analysts.

Citi highlighted that there was a worsening in asset quality, albeit expected, given the post-pandemic delinquency normalization path and the bank’s asset mix. They also reinforce the warning that the bank is gradually consuming its coverage and there may be a little more risk cost pressure during the year as the normalization process continues.

Bradesco BBI highlighted that the customer margin was a positive improvement and that operating expenses were under control, but also triggered the start of the rise in delinquency. This suggests that macroeconomic deterioration has started to impact the bank, along with a riskier portfolio of its loan portfolio.

For Levante, the bank presented an operating result within the standards, but without major positive surprises. Meanwhile, the coverage ratio is still seen as at a reasonable level by the research house’s analysts. However, this number should require even more attention in the next results.

Safra already points out that the results came below the projected by the house, but not necessarily with bad numbers in the main lines of the balance.

“Weakness to our estimates came from the margin with the market and operating expenses which are more volatile on a quarterly basis. As expected, expenses were pressured by the collective agreement applied to the company’s salary base since September 2021.” The company’s total expenses grew by 3.9% year-on-year, reaching R$21.2 billion in 2021.

On the positive side, Ativa Investimentos highlights the growth in revenue from cards, the efficiency gains in the year and the growth of the loan portfolio in the period, which continues to be driven by the individual segment, although the portfolio mix is ​​viewed with reservations. by some analysis houses.

The loan portfolio followed the upward trend seen throughout 2021 and the last quarter, with an expansion of 12.4% in the annual comparison, reaching R$ 462 billion reais, with emphasis on the portfolio of individuals with growth of almost 21%. Compared with the third quarter, there was a slight increase of 3.2%. In the individuals segment, the main highlights were credit cards, personal loans and mortgage loans.

“Considering the more expressive growth of the credit portfolio in the retail lines, we believe that the riskier mix profile may be pressured in a more challenging macroeconomic scenario”, reinforces the XP analysis team.

Between default and digitization

Sergio Rial, chairman of the board of directors of Santander Brasil and until the last quarter CEO of the bank, said in a conference call with analysts that higher inflation and unemployment are likely to cause defaults to rise this year. Despite this, he said the default rate for operations overdue by more than 90 days is expected to remain around 2018 and 2019 levels.

Santander executives also highlighted that the bank continues to seek efficiency improvements and that the loan portfolio could grow by single digits in 2022. The institution sees growth potential in credit cards and loans for small and medium-sized companies, but that it is more careful with the card area.

Angel Santodomingo, CFO, pointed out that the Return on Average Equity (ROAE) reached 21.2% in 2021 and the expectation for 2022 is that this ROAE will remain this year, between 20 % and 21%.

Rial also highlighted the growth in the customer base in the fourth quarter of 2021, totaling 53.4 million on its platforms. “We are focused on real customer base growth, with engaged customers,” he said.

In digital channels, they went from 15.6 million in December 2020 to 18.3 million. Despite the expansion in digital, Rial reinforced that the bank will continue to expand branches in the interior of the country. “Being able to be present is something that we will continue to leverage as a strategy,” he said.

For Levante, the advancement of the bank’s digitalization and its digital strategies continue to generate externalities

positive and should continue to help in the next results, mainly in the improvement of operational efficiency.

However, analysts are mostly cautious about the bank’s assets. According to a compilation by Refinitiv, of 15 houses that cover the SANB11 asset, 10 recommend maintenance, 1 sell and only 4 recommend purchase. The average target price is BRL 43.01, still configuring a significant upside potential of 31% compared to the previous day’s closing.

Bradesco BBI and Itaú BBA are among those with a neutral recommendation for the assets, with respective target prices of R$39 and R$39.05 (upward potential of around 19%). Credit Suisse also has a neutral recommendation, with a target price of BRL 42, or upside potential of 28%. Citi, in turn, reiterated its buy recommendation, but with a target below that of other houses, of R$36 (or upside of 10%).

The value of BRL 36 is the same projected by XP for the SANB11 units, but analysts reiterated a sell recommendation for the paper, due to its high price and riskier operation.

As highlighted above, the day is down for the other banks, with investors also waiting for the next results. XP’s expectation is that Itaú will stand out in the season.

Bradesco will be the next to release its numbers, on February 8 (after closing). Subsequently, on the 10th, it will be Itaú’s turn, also after trading on the Brazilian Stock Exchange has closed; Banco do Brasil, in turn, announces on the 14th.

Credit Suisse highlighted in a previous analysis that, in addition to the balance sheets, the market should keep an eye on the disclosure of the banks’ guidance for 2022. (NII), despite the expected slowdown in credit growth, controlled asset quality and better performance from the insurance divisions”, he points out. The first balance sheet release was not seen as positive, but the next numbers can help to understand if this is a trend for the sector.

