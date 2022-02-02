Satellite images reveal troops near the Ukrainian border; Watch VIDEO | World

Satellite images on Wednesday revealed Russian and Belarusian army troops near the border with Ukraine, in western Russia and in Crimea. Watch the VIDEO above .

In the records made by the company Maxar Technologies, it is possible to see the distribution of the more than 100 thousand soldiers that are positioned in the region.

Russia says it has no plans to invade Ukraine, but the West says the country is preparing for war.

That’s because Russia is trying to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO’s (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) western security alliance.

Why can Russia invade Ukraine? Understand in 3 points

On Tuesday, Russian forces carried out military exercises to practice covert movements and fire with grenade launchers, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The exercises come amid deployments of troops near the Ukrainian border and a wave of military activity that has put the West on high alert.

Russia denies any threatening behavior.

Dragging into conflict

Putin accuses US of trying to lead Russia into war with Ukraine and NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the West ignored his country’s main concerns about security in the region. He also claimed that the Americans are trying to drag Moscow into conflict.