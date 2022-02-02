Section next to subway work gives way towards the river

Small landslides continue to occur in the open crater on Marginal Tietê, between the Piqueri and Freguesia do Ó bridges, next to a work on line-6 ​​Orange of the São Paulo subway. At the site, according to the state government, there was a rupture of a sewage pipeline, before 9 am today (1st).

According to the Civil Defense, this afternoon, the landslides occur in the direction of the Marginal expressway and the Tietê River. The other areas around it are stable and without risk, it says.

Initially, all lanes were closed, towards Ayrton Senna. At around 11 am, when the express lane was opened, the hole occupied only one lane of the local road. By 3pm, I’d had almost two.

At around 4:30 pm, the central lane began to be cleared by CET agents. The Civil Defense, however, prevented the reopening – because it understands that there is a risk. The central and local roads remain closed.

According to the Civil Defense, the small landslides should continue until the deepest area, where the rupture occurred, is stabilized. There is, however, no forecast for this to happen.

The weather continues to be rainy in part of the capital of São Paulo – which leaves the soil wet and less stable. Defense agents even told the UOL that vibration caused by cars and buses contribute to landslides. Traffic remains heavy in the region.

Shortly after the rupture of the pipeline, there was a sewage leak in a well of the work. Four workers were rescued for evaluation after contact with the water, but no one was injured.

The State Secretary for Metropolitan Transport, Paulo Galli, does not rule out human error. The initial suspicion, that the accident was caused by the excavator Tatuzão, will still be investigated, according to the ministry.

Next step

To try to resolve the situation, the first step, according to the State Department of Metropolitan Transport, is to remove all the sewage that invaded the work and build a containment structure so that workers can resume work and the lanes are safely released.

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), determined an immediate investigation of the incident and requested a plan to normalize Marginal traffic from the city hall and the concessionaire responsible for the work.

The Metropolitan Transport Department stated that it created a committee to investigate the incident and that “it will carry out studies with technical solutions to carry out drainage and recovery works for the resumption of the Metro works”, in addition to the “repair of the pipeline and the Marginal Tietê “.

“The pipeline, called Sewage Interceptor (ITI-7), is responsible for forwarding the collected sewage for treatment at the Barueri ETE. Company technicians are currently working to divert the sewage to other interceptors”, says an excerpt from the note sent by the folder.

Earlier, officials said they heard a “rumbling” in the lower part of the excavation, as water allegedly ruptured the structure. Whoever was there started running. According to reports, there was no one else in the area when the runway collapsed.

Line 6-Orange is part of a Public Private Partnership between the state government and the Spanish concessionaire Acciona and should be 15 km long, connecting Vila Brasilândia, in the north, to São Joaquim station.

Teams from the Uni Line, which will operate the line and which is owned by Acciona, are on site to investigate the facts, according to a note from the concessionaire sent to the UOL. “All contingency measures have already been taken”, says the text.

on-site traffic

Vehicle rotation was suspended for the rest of the day in the city of São Paulo.

The alternative for drivers who want to avoid the stretch is the corridor of Av. Ermano Marchetti / Marquês de São Vicente and return to Marginal Tietê at the height of Praça Pedro Corazza.