See 6 skin changes that may indicate contamination by Ômicron

Throughout the pandemic, people who were infected by the Sars-CoV-2 virus showed a series of symptoms that have become classics of Covid-19, such as persistent cough, fever and loss of smell. With the evolution of the disease and the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus, some patients have presented changes in the skin very similar to dryness and allergy – experts warn that the occurrences may mean that you have contracted Ômicron.

Since the variant was identified in November 2021, researchers have sought to understand its symptoms and lethality. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, reveals six symptoms of Covid-19 caused by the Ômicron apparent on the skin and says that the manifestations help to identify the virus. Check out:

1. Pale skin

Pale, grayish, or bluish appearance of the skin may indicate contamination and low blood oxygen levels. Therefore, the CDC suggests that patients seek help immediately if they notice any change in skin color accompanied by difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, inability to stay awake, or mental confusion. According to health authorities, the occurrences are more frequent in people of advanced age and with comorbidities.

2. Skin rashes

Data from the British app Zoe Symptom Tracker, which stores patient information, shows that people with Covid-19 have two types of skin rashes: hive-like lesions that appear with itching and swelling on the palms of the hands or soles of the feet.

3. Prickly heat

There are also cases of prickly heat all over the body, especially on the elbows, knees and backs of the hands and feet. General practitioner David Lloyd, from the United Kingdom, recently warned that children with Omicron were the ones who most showed these signs and that they did not usually appear in adults. According to the doctor, about 15% of young people with confirmed cases of the variant develop the spots accompanied by fatigue, headaches and loss of appetite.

“They appear as red, bumpy areas that can occur anywhere on the body, such as the elbows and knees, as well as the backs of the hands and feet. It may resemble prickly heat. In some cases, it’s just small bumps all over the skin and the signs can be more subtle, but they’re usually very itchy. The rash can continue past the contagious stage and can also appear many weeks after the infection starts.

4. Covid Fingers

Covid toes are characterized by peeling, redness, blisters and swelling, especially on the feet. The CDC reveals that the condition is more common in young patients who have no other symptoms of the disease or only experience mild manifestations of the infection. About 60% of those who report skin problems caused by the coronavirus have these types of lesions, which can last for weeks or months.

5. Sore lips

Many people infected with Omicron say they have experienced cold symptoms that have caused chapped lips and low heat sensation in the area. Experts from CovidSkinSigns, a platform created by the UK dermatology association, explain that lips can become sore, dry and scaly as a patient recovers from the disease. Pain inside the mouth can also occur.

6. Skin inflammation

According to CovidSkinSigns, there are also reports of many people suffering from eczema, an inflammation of the skin. The platform teaches that this change usually appears on the neck and front of the chest, places normally exposed to sunlight.

“It is usually quite pink and itches a lot. It can appear at any time during or after infection and usually lasts for a long time.

They guide everyone who observes the signs to take the test: in this way, it will be possible to protect themselves and others through isolation. US health officials say it has been more difficult to identify the symptoms of Omicron than those of previous strains, as the signs are similar to seasonal illnesses such as the flu or the common cold.