See chronology of the accident at a subway construction site that opened a crater on Marginal Tietê, in SP | São Paulo

The works on Line 6-Orange of the Metro are carried out by a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) signed between the government of São Paulo and the Spanish company Acciona, through the Linha Universidade Concessionária (Linha Uni), which won a bid in 2019 to to continue the previously interrupted works.

The sewer gallery was in the direction transverse to the hole through which the “tatuzão” passes, equipment used to open the subway tunnels. At 8:21 am on Tuesday (1st), a leak was found in the sewer gallery. This leak would have caused the crater in the work.

2 of 3 Infographic shows how the collapse occurred at the construction site of the São Paulo subway — Photo: Editoria de arte/g1 Infographic shows how the collapse occurred at the construction site of the São Paulo subway — Photo: Editoria de arte/g1

The cause of it is not yet known, but according to the secretary of Metropolitan Transport, Paulo José Galli, the rupture was not caused by the collision between the “tatuzão” and the gallery.

Probably the ground did not support the weight of the gallery, which passed three meters above the “tatuzão”, and ended up breaking. An audit will be opened to investigate the causes of the accident.

According to the concessionaire, the sewage collector that broke is close to Poço Aquinos, which will function as a ventilation channel and emergency exit for Line 6-Orange.

All employees who were on the job left the site before the ground collapsed. A video shows the desperation of workers trying to alert colleagues who were following the gallery that it was beginning to be taken by water: “Get out of there, press the siren”, shouts one of them.

The collapse took place around 9 am, before Ponte do Piqueri, towards Ayrton Senna, next to a well built between the future Santa Marina and Freguesia do Ó stations.

Over the course of the morning, the hole grew in size. See, from various angles, the increase in the crater near the Marginal Tietê runway.

As of 10 am, after the accident, traffic in the city of São Paulo was above average, and municipal vehicle rotation was suspended.

In an interview with GloboNews, risk management expert Gerardo Portella said there may have been a failure to monitor terrain conditions.

For him, the rainy season that São Paulo is going through may have affected the saturation of the soil in the place, that is, its ability to accommodate rainwater in a way that maintains its integrity and that of the buildings that surround it.

3 of 3 Infographic shows where the collapse occurred in the construction of the São Paulo subway — Photo: Editoria de arte/g1 Infographic shows where the collapse of the São Paulo subway project took place — Photo: Editoria de arte/g1