See list of occupations with the 100 highest and lowest hiring salaries in the country in 2021 | work and career

Executive management positions and activities related to areas such as finance, engineering, information technology and health had the highest average salaries for formal employment in the country in 2021, according to the General Registry of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) of the Ministry of Labor. and Pensions.

Credit director (except real estate credit), market risk director, banking products director and dance playwright were the occupations with the highest average admission salary in 2021, exceeding R$ 30 thousand.

Meanwhile, the average hiring salary in the country was BRL 1,921.19 last year, against BRL 2,000.26 in 2020. It was the first drop in 5 years.

The highest average starting salaries in 2021 were paid for information, communication and financial, real estate, professional and administrative services (R$2,175), while the lowest were paid for domestic services (R$1,410) and accommodation. and food (R$ 1,445.21) – segment that was one of the most affected by the pandemic and which has not yet managed to return to pre-Covid activity levels.

Average salaries refer specifically to the amount of remuneration of professionals hired in the year and cannot be used as an average salary for the occupation, emphasizes the government.

Brazil created 2,730,597 formal jobs in 2021, according to Caged data released this week by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

Here are the top 100 jobs with the highest hiring salaries:

Credit Officer (Except Real Estate Credit): R$ 37,134.38 Market Risk Officer: BRL 34,718.47 Banking Products Officer: BRL 34,385.11 Dance Playwright: BRL 30,219.01 IT Services Director: BRL 28,050.65 Credit Recovery Officer in Financial Intermediation Operations: R$ 26,117.49 Human Resources Director: BRL 25,790.85 Research and Development Director (R&D): BRL 24,399.44 Commercial Director: BRL 21,600.47 Production and Operations Director of the Transformation, Mineral Extraction and Utilities Industry: R$ 21,188.14 Procurement Director: BRL 21,159.74 Airline Manager at Airports: BRL 21,068.59 Marketing Director: BRL 20,444.27 Commercial Director in Financial Intermediation Operations: R$ 20,356.63 Labor Relations Officer: BRL 20,114.00 Medical Examiner: BRL 19,090.93 Capital Markets Officer: BRL 18,891.89 Exchange and Foreign Trade Director: BRL 17,502.88 Information Technology Security Manager: BRL 16,655.05 Director of Television Programs: BRL 16,334.24 Airport Administration Manager: BRL 16,167.37 Physician in Intensive Care: BRL 15,327.76 Financial Director: BRL 14,935.53 Systems Development Manager: BRL 14,626.86 Compliance Officer: BRL 14,394.72 Strategic Planning Officer: BRL 13,769.15 Physician of the Family Health Strategy: R$ 13,764.32 Health Services Director: BRL 13,245.10 Nutritionist Doctor: BRL 13,222.67 Production and Operations Director at an Agricultural Company: BRL 13,201.19 Real Estate Credit Officer: BRL 13,193.88 Mining Engineer (Open Casting): BRL 13,042.17 Director of Storage Services Operations: BRL 12,899.62 Chemical Engineer (Utilities and Environment): BRL 12,813.18 Mining Engineer (Underground Mining): BRL 12,629.69 Research and Development Manager (R&D): BRL 12,386.55 Information Technology Production Manager: BRL 12,386.36 Civil Engineer (Bridges and Viaducts): BRL 12,347.38 Mining Engineer (Project): BRL 11,988.39 Professor of French Literature: BRL 11,927.02 Mining Engineer (Planning): BRL 11,865.09 Researcher in Economics: BRL 11,862.61 Family and Community Doctor: BRL 11,853.40 Production and Operations Director at a Fishing Company: BRL 11,826.12 Banking Products Manager: BRL 11,797.14 Actor: BRL 11,739.64 Naval Engineer: BRL 11,578.88 Information Technology Solutions Architect: BRL 11,335.63 Chemical Engineer (Oil and Rubber): BRL 11,321.21 Large Account Manager (Corporate): BRL 11,298.44 Operational Safety Manager (Civil Aviation): BRL 11,273.93 Mining Engineer: BRL 11,239.42 Physician in Nuclear Medicine: BRL 11,214.97 Technologist in Oil and Gas: BRL 11,211.35 Information Technology Project Manager: BRL 11,178.89 Telecommunications Engineer: BRL 11,140.45 Aeronautical Engineer: BRL 11,129.85 General Director of Companies and Organizations (Except for Public Interest): R$ 11,127.62 Computer Operating Systems Engineers: BRL 11,085.82 Clinical Pathologist / Laboratory Medicine: R$ 11,069.22 Mining Engineer (Process): BRL 11,017.57 Astronomer: BRL 10,986.35 Mechanical Engineer (Nuclear Energy): BRL 10,985.19 Administrative and Financial Director: BRL 10,978.37 Civil Engineer (Tunnels): BRL 10,905.77 Commercial Operations Director (Wholesale and Retail Trade): BRL 10,761.85 Mining Engineer (Processing): BRL 10,748.65 Programming Director: BRL 10,712.56 Civil Engineer (Geotechnics): BRL 10,681.13 Administrative Director: BRL 10,596.49 Doctor in Traffic Medicine: BRL 10,590.21 Production and Operations Director at Forestry Company: BRL 10,551.99 Network Manager: BRL 10,502.58 Materials Engineer: BRL 10,489.06 Municipal Attorney: BRL 10,474.79 Editor-in-Chief: BRL 10,453.04 Director of Public and Civil Works Operations: BRL 10,427.95 Physical (Optical): BRL 10,398.75 Creative Director: BRL 10,330.89 Applied Mathematician: BRL 10,309.62 Basic Medicine Researcher: BRL 10,300.93 Computer Applications Engineer: BRL 10,280.48 Account Director (Advertising): BRL 10,186.52 General Practitioner: BRL 10,043.18 Interventional Radiologist: BRL 9,993.15 Mining Engineer (Mineral Research): BRL 9,953.91 Superior Merchant Marine Machinery Officer: BRL 9,903.71 Civil Engineer (Railways and Subways): BRL 9,817.99 Physical (Nuclear and Reactors): BRL 9,777.36 Merchant Marine Commander: BRL 9,760.38 Logistics Engineer: BRL 9,745.20 Theater Director: BRL 9,645.26 Metallurgical Engineer: BRL 9,603.63 Investor Relations Professional: BRL 9,531.18 Engineering Geologist: BRL 9,466.24 Civil Engineer (Hydrology): BRL 9,361.64 Director of Transport Services Operations: BRL 9,355.00 Mathematician: BRL 9,290.66 Geneticist Doctor: BRL 9,286.36 Communications Manager: BRL 9,268.13

Among the occupations with the lowest average admission salaries, seven registered values ​​below the minimum salary in force last year (R$ 1,100).

