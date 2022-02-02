See the 10 best small caps to invest in February, according to BTG Pactual – Money Times

THE BTG Pactual made three modifications to its recommended portfolio of small caps. For February, the institution withdrew the shares of Track & Field (TFCO4), 3 goals (TTEN3) and ClearSale (CLSA3) for the input of Iguatemi (IGTI11), Saint Martin (SMTO3) and orizon (RVO3).

Sao Martinho’s entry comes after global sugar prices may be entering a new phase with the Indian government bringing forward its ethanol blending mandate.

The choice of Iguatemi happens in the midst of shopping mall sales expectations. Analysts expect them to continue to grow as the vaccination campaign improves.

Finally, Orizon is listed as it has found opportunities to improve returns on its assets and expand

your portfolio.

“The company was awarded a 20-year contract of BRL 549/MWh for its waste power plant

in Barueri, won the auction for Estre’s assets and recently sold 100% of its carbon credits generated in 2021 at a price higher than expected”, say Carlos Sequeira, Osni Carfi, Bruno Lima and Luiz Temporini, who signed the report.

The experts maintained the shares of the CBA (CBAV3), Locaweb (LWSA3), 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), Santos Brazil (STBP3), ABC Bank (ABCB4), Desktop (DESK3) and sinqia (SQIA3) in their recommendations.

See the complete portfolio: