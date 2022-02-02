Selic should return to double digits after almost five years

After nearly five years, the Selic, the basic interest rate, should return to the double-digit level. The unanimous expectation of financial market is that the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of central bank will raise the rate by 1.5 percentage point this Wednesday, 2nd, from the current 9.25% to 10.75%. The last time the Selic was in double digits was May 2017 (10.25%).

Behind this rapid rise in interest rates – the Selic was at 2% at the beginning of last year – is the inflation, at very high levels. And the scenario that the Copom needs to deal with at this week’s meeting includes higher-than-expected inflation in the IPCA-15 in January and the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank) signaling that it may start raising interest rates as of March.

“We started 2022 with an inflation of 10% and the pressures for the year are different from those seen in 2003 and 2016. In those moments there was politics, fiscal policy and the exchange rate helping. This time, the Central Bank is totally alone and with very present and clear risks throughout 2022, in addition to additional elements”, he says.

Vale forecasts two increases of 1.5 percentage points in the Selic, in February and March, but does not rule out the risk of a residual increase ahead. “The BC has signaled that it will not force its hand to try to bring this inflation to the target (of 3.50%) this year, but that does not mean that, with an inflation close to 6%, it does not have to act with more aggressiveness”, he ponders.

Economist and partner at Tendências Silvio Campos Neto states that the combination of pressured inflation, fuel risks and increased market inflation expectations suggest an upward bias in the expected path for the Selic rate, at 11.50% at the end of the year. cycle in March. The consultancy’s scenario indicates IPCA of 4.60% this year, with an upward bias.

“This, combined with the Federal Reserve (Fed, the Central Bank of the United States) being more aggressive, making financial conditions much more restrictive, keeps in the game the possibility that the cycle will go much further than we imagine”, says the economist. “But of course there is the mitigating factor, which is the already advanced stage of the cycle, which will already make real interest rates quite contractionary.”

For the chief economist at Quantitas, Ivo Chermont, the combination of concerns about domestic inflation and a challenging external environment signal the maintenance of the pace of monetary tightening of 1.5 percentage points in February. The trend, according to the economist, is for the Copom to rely on the signal from the last communiqué to deal with uncertainties.

“As the Fed is raising interest rates, the risk premium charged by the world increases, and this ends up increasing the uncertainty of the scenario”, says Chermont. “The IPCA-15 also adds uncertainty for the BC to envision a more benign inflationary environment from now on, it raises doubts about whether inflation has already peaked, if it will begin to subside. It’s a challenging frame to take your foot off the accelerator.”

The Quantitas scenario contemplates another interest rate increase of 1.0 percentage point in March, with a final Selic of 11.75%, with an upward bias. The manager’s projections consider an IPCA of 5.30% in 2022, already taking into account a negative impact of 0.90 percentage point of the PEC negotiated by the government to zero federal taxes on energy and fuels and a green or yellow tariff flag at the end. of the year.