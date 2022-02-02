Sex Addiction May Be Caused by Elevated Levels of the “Love Hormone”

posted on 02/02/2022 11:55 / updated on 02/02/2022 12:01



(credit: Fernando Lopes/CB/DA Press)

Men with hypersexual disorder, also known as sex addiction, may have higher blood levels of oxytocin, the so-called “love hormone”, according to a Swedish study published in Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism of the Endocrine Society this Wednesday (2/2).

Hypersexuality is a sexual disorder in which the person has a high and uncontrollable level of sexual desire and activity, which ends up interfering with interpersonal and sexual intimacy and personal and professional life to the point of generating shame and guilt. The behavior was classified as a mental health disorder by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018.

According to the study, one of the contributions to the development of the disorder is abnormal levels of oxytocin, a hormone produced by the hypothalamus and secreted by the pituitary gland that plays a key role in sexual behavior.

The researchers analyzed blood samples from 64 men with hypersexual disorder and 38 healthy men and found that hypersexual men had higher levels of oxytocin in their blood. Thirty men with hypersexual disorder underwent a cognitive behavioral therapy program and saw a significant reduction in oxytocin levels after treatment.

This is not the first study to link high levels of oxytocin to sex addiction. A survey published in the journal epigeneticsin 2019, also pointed out the excess of the substance as a cause for the compulsive search for sex.