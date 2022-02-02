Sifu: see minimum and recommended requirements to run the game on PC

Kung Fu indie game will be released on February 8th as an Epic Games exclusive on PC

SiFu, the Kung Fu game developed by SloClap, had the minimum and recommended requirements to run on PC revealed. With a release date for the day february 08the game requires at least Windows 8, 8GB of RAM, Geforce GTU 640 GPU and Intel Core i5-3470 processor.

Pre-order on the Epic Games Store

The indie game is highly anticipated and will arrive as an exclusive on the Epic Games Store, on PC and also on Playstation 4 and Playstation 5. Here at Adrenaline We are already testing the game and when it is released we will have a complete review for you.

The game promises fluid and action-packed gameplay, with an unusual mechanic that uses the player’s death to age the protagonist and make him stronger. On a journey of revenge, you go in search of your enemies and with each death you can learn new skills to defend yourself.

Who buys the base game in pre-sale for R$ 75.99 will receive two exclusive in-game avatars for your Epic account and photo mode. who acquire the Deluxe edition for R$85.99, receives a 10% discount (already accounted for in this amount) and can enjoy the game 48 hours in advance.



Requirements to run the game on PC

Based on the recommendations revealed, the game promises to run on inexpensive PCs. If in the minimum requirements we have the presence of the Geforce GTU 640, an entry model, launched in 2012, we can imagine that a super powerful machine will not be necessary to enjoy SiFu. That is, if the game shows good optimization.

Minimum requirements:

Operating System: Windows 8.1

Processor: AMD FX-4350, or Intel Core i5-3470

GPU: Radeon R7 250 or GeForce GT 640

RAM Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Free space: 22 GB

Recommended requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10 or latest OS

Processor: AMD FX-9590 or Intel Core i7-6700K

GPU: GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon R9 390X

RAM memory: 10 GB of RAM

Free space: 22 GB

Source: Epic Games