Sisu will offer more than 200 thousand places in higher education this year

posted on 01/02/2022 19:55 / updated on 01/02/2022 20:00



(credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

The Ministry of Education will offer, through the Unified Selection System (Sisu), 221,790 higher education places in public institutions. There are 6,146 undergraduate courses in 125 institutions, with more than 84.5% of the vacancies for universities and federal institutes. Applications to fill vacancies begin on February 15 at the Sisu website, and interested parties can apply until February 18 at 11:59 pm.

Even if applications are not yet available, candidates can consult the opportunities offered through the Sisu website. In the consultation, it is possible to visualize the vacancies by type of competition, courses and shifts, institutions and location of the courses. It is also possible to access the full membership document of each of the 125 institutions that joined Sisu.

All public higher education institutions were able to join Sisu to offer vacancies in this edition of the first half of 2022.

Among all the courses available, the one with the largest number of places offered is Pedagogy. In second place is the Administration. Biological Sciences, Mathematics, Law, Chemistry, Physics, Agronomy, Interdisciplinary Science and Technology and Civil Engineering, are also among the 10 degrees with the highest number of vacancies.

For those who want to choose the institution by location, the state with the most opportunities is Minas Gerais, with 27,790 vacancies. Soon after, Bahia offers 19,239 vacancies. Rio de Janeiro will include 17,361 candidates and Paraíba, 15,649. (Check the total vacancies by state at the end of the article)

Four institutions in the northeast are the ones with the highest number of vacancies offered. The Federal University of Paraíba is the one with the largest amount. Then the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte, the Federal University of Pernambuco and the Federal University of Ceará.

Timeline

Applications can be made between the 15th and 18th of February. The result will be announced on the 22nd of this month, with enrollment scheduled for the period between February 23rd and March 8th.

Anyone who is not selected in the vacancies and is interested in joining the waiting list can manifest between February 22 and March 8. As of March 10, the selected candidates will be called through the waiting list.

To participate in this edition of Sisu, it will be required that the candidate has taken the 2021 Enem, obtained a grade greater than zero in the writing test, and has not participated in the Enem as a trainer.

Vacancies by Federation Unit (UF):

AC – 1,830

AL – 5,330

AM – 410

AP – 1,268

BA – 19,239

EC – 10,883

DF – 1,052

ES – 4,725

GO – 6,999

MA – 4,463

MG – 27,790

MS – 4,190

MT – 8,522

PA – 3,855

PB – 15,649

PE – 15,156

PI – 8,434

PR – 10,836

RJ – 17,361

RN – 13,627

RR – 843

RS – 15,355

SC – 6,811

SE – 5,470

SP – 10,765

TO – 927

Total – 221,790

The 20 institutions in order of the highest number of vacancies offered in this edition of Sisu: