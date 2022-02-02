Solar group merger arrives in Pará and reaches 70% of Brazil | Pará News | Online Diary

The second largest manufacturer and bottler of the Coca-Cola System in Brazil, Solar Bebidas SA announced this Tuesday (1st) its arrival in Pará, with the conclusion of the merger process with the beverage segment of the Simões Group, which until then held the control of Coca-Cola bottling in the North region, which is now called Grupo Solar.

With the deal, Solar consolidates its position as the second largest bottler in Brazil, occupying the 13th position in the global system of Coca-Cola manufacturers. The agreement was announced by the companies in July last year with all steps and requirements for completing the transaction now complete.

In an interview with DIÁRIO, André Salles, director general of Solar, said that – in 2021 – the company had a gross revenue of R$ 9.8 billion generated by its 400 thousand points of sale spread across 18 states spread across the North, Northeast regions. , State of Mato Grosso and part of Goiás and Tocantins.

“With the closing of the business, we started to encompass 70% of the Brazilian territory. Our operation has 13 factories, 44 distribution centers and around 15 thousand employees”, says the executive.

| Reproduction/Advisory

With the composition, 27.5% of the control of the business remains with Coca-Cola and the remaining 72.5% is divided between 3 groups of current shareholders controlling Solar and Grupo Simões “The consolidation meets the strategic and financial interests of all parties and supports the new group’s ability to continue investing in the future of the company, its employees and the communities it serves,” says Salles.

André points out that Grupo Simões has a history of excellence and quality in management that stands out in the Brazilian beverage market. The idea, according to the general director, is to continue the work and further accelerate the operation in the Amazon, despite the logistical difficulties imposed in the region.

“Our goal is to keep growing more and more. We have a global investment of around R$ 650 million for 2022 in the entire group spread across all the states where we operate, with improvements in factories, renewal of the distribution fleet and equipment. very happy with the completion of the business and with the possibility of bringing more development to the region and to the State of Pará, raising the banner of sustainability, always taking into account the dimension of people”, guarantees the executive.