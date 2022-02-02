Solar Storm expected to hit Earth tomorrow | World-News | Online Diary

In the early hours of last Sunday, January 30th, sunspot AR 2936 set off a solar flare of radiation that lasted about four hours straight! This solar flare ended up producing a Coronal Mass Ejection directed towards Earth.

The solar flare reached the M1 (moderate) class. Solar flares range from class B, C, M and X, so we can say that this one was quite intense. The Coronal Mass Ejection is expected to arrive on our planet on February 2nd, in the early hours of the day, possibly producing a G2-class geomagnetic storm.

Solar storms range from class G1 (weakest) to G5 (extreme). The effects will be felt mainly at high latitudes, and will range from fluctuations in power grids, damage to transformers (only in the case of long-lasting solar storms, which does not seem to be the case), and interference with the propagation of radio waves.

There is no risk to life itself. Birds and other migratory animals can feel the effects, but solar storms are common and do not cause direct and serious biological problems. Technology, on the other hand (this includes satellites, power grids and even the internet) can indeed be affected when dealing with extreme solar storms, which is not the case at the moment.

With the increase in solar activity (a consequence of the new solar cycle reaching its maximum), solar storms tend to become more and more common in the coming months. The next peak of solar activity is expected in mid-2024/2025.

See how the phenomenon will work: