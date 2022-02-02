Sony aims to release 10 games as a service by 2026

Sony is eyeing the games-as-a-service market. In a conference with investors, Hiroki Totoki, the company’s CFO, revealed that ten games of this style are in development and by 2026 they will be part of the company’s catalog. The intention is to bring the experiences to consoles and also expand the audience on PC and mobile devices.

According to Totoki, the acquisition of Bungie — which is working on a new heavyweight IP — was strategic for this new focus for the Japanese giant. With the developer, first-party studios will have a partner to guide them in creating products that have long-term engagement as their main goal. Check out:

Our studios will learn from Bungie, this is our greatest desire to keep them working together with us.

At PlayStation Studios, Firewalk Studios is working on a AAA FPS and an alleged return of Twisted Metal would have the experience geared towards providing ongoing content to the community. Naughty Dog is also preparing a multiplayer, but there is no confirmation if it will really be a game-service.

After Sony buys Bungie, more acquisitions could follow

Sony has just closed a deal with Bungie, Activision Blizzard will be part of Microsoft, Take-Two has closed with Zynga and there’s still more to come, according to Geoff Keighley. The TGA presenter said he had information about other major acquisitions on the way. Check out!