Sony offers 50% off subscription

Sony is offering a 50% discount on the three-month PS Plus subscription. Only available to non-subscribersthe offer is valid until February 13th and those who subscribe to the service will already have access to the games offered in the February 2022 line-up.

The promotion started this Tuesday (1), and players will be able to access it through the PS Store. With the discount, the price drops from BRL 84.90for BRL 42.40.

If you don’t have credits in your wallet to take advantage of the offer, it’s a great opportunity to get to know Nuuvem. In the link below, you can buy gift cards from the PS Store, split the value on the card and guarantee the discount above:

In addition to the games included in the service, PlayStation Plus subscribers are also entitled to cloud data storage, access to online multiplayer and can enjoy exclusive discounts on the PS Store.

February 2022 PS Plus Games Now Available for Download

Subscribers to Sony’s service this month will be entitled to the following games at no additional cost:

EA Sports UFC 4 (PS4)

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure (PS4)

Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5)

If you already have an active subscription, just click here to download them!