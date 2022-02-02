Soybeans start February topping $15 in Chicago and reporting…

Tuesday (1) was hectic for the soybean market both on the Chicago Stock Exchange and internally, and oilseed prices recorded record levels in the domestic market, however, with business still taking place in limited volumes. In the North American futures market, prices ended the day with increases of 29 to 38.25 points in the most traded positions, with May reaching US$ 15.33 and July at US$ 15.27 per bushel. In Brazil, deals with soybeans at R$ 200.00 were registered in Rio Grande do Sul, in the regions of Passo Fundo and Ijuí.

“The market pulled strongly this Tuesday in Chicago and in the domestic market, with also strong premiums in the face of the South American crash and all this naturally leads us to estimate a greater demand for American soybeans in 2022 to compensate for this drop here. So, are two important factors”, explains Luiz Fernando Gutierrez, market analyst at Safras & Mercado.

Gutierrez believes that new cuts in the projections for the South American crop – especially the Brazilian – should be registered in the coming weeks with the continuous climatic adversities still punishing crops in Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. “Our new number comes out next Friday (11) and we will have to cut the Brazilian crop”, he adds.

Premiums for Brazilian soybeans continue to be strong and rising in view of the limited supply available from the new crop, as the volume that has been reaching the market with the advance of harvest work where it is possible – especially in the Midwest – quickly is exhausted, with the fulfillment of contracts already signed previously.

“There will be a very strong dispute for soybeans this year, we will see something similar to what happened in 2020 – a detachment of prices from the domestic market to the export market, this is the scenario and it is very complicated. exports, we will no longer export a record. We are working with 85 million exports and, next week, if we cut more production, we will cut more exports”, says the analyst.

In Rio Grande do Sul, this detachment is already happening because of the off-season, which, according to Gutierrez, should happen with the harvest starting in the state. “And it should happen again in the last months of the year. But the fight for the domestic market and exports will take place throughout the year, intensifying at the end of 2022”, he says.

R$ 200 SOYBEAN IN BRAZIL

Soy at R$ 200.00 per bag in Brazil is already a reality. The deals were registered in the regions of Ijuí and Passo Fundo, in Rio Grande do Sul, this beginning of week for the processing industry in Rio Grande do Sul. For Vlamir Brandalizze, consultant at Brandalizze Consulting, this is, in fact, a new reality that has been designed for the Brazilian market and reflects this premature dispute between external and internal demands in the face of a break as aggressive as the one that is consolidating for the harvest. 2021/22.

The specialist explains that the industry continues to pay better than the ports – where quotations test up to R$ 197.00 for July, and a little below that in the shorter maturities – in the face of good crushing margins.

“The industries have exported more bran, more oil, and with good potential. Meal prices are at historically high levels, ranging between R$ 2700.00 and R$ 2800.00 per ton in the south and southeast, northeast close to that, and the oil has also remained up there”, he says.

Also according to Brandalizze, the deals took place with soybeans from Rio Grande do Sul, although there is a possibility that the southern states of Brazil, given the crop failures due to the dry and excessively hot climate, were very severe. “We still don’t see movements with soy coming from other states, but it can happen”.

To reach R$ 200.00 in the Brazilian market, soybean futures traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange, as the consultant explains, should have risen to US$ 16.00, however, with the offer much lower than initially projected. , premiums rising for exports and the little interest in selling on the part of the Brazilian producer, the benchmark was reached and the business was closed.

“But even so, there is still no great pressure or a rush to sell because this price was reached, as happened at other times, with other prices. There is still not a great deal of interest in selling, especially by producers in the South”, he reports. Brandalizze also states that he estimates the harvest in Rio Grande do Sul between 11 and 12 million tons, compared to the initial potential of 23 million.

And this decrease in the crop in southern Brazil will be an important and determining factor in the evolution of prices and the distribution of available soybeans.

“The spread between the ports will be a fundamental factor closely followed by soybean traders. The crop failure in Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul will greatly reduce the supply of soybeans to the ports in the south of the country. Rio Grande do Sul creates a problem for the factories”, explains Eduardo Vanin, market analyst at Agrinvest Commodities. The Rio Grande do Sul processors will have to source soybeans outside the state for February, March and also after mid-July, August. Yesterday there was a deal in Ijuí at R$ 200.00 a bag CIF industry”, he adds.