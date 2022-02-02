Starfield constantly raises expectations, now with “the city of pleasure”

Bethesda has yet to decide to specifically introduce its new IP, but Starfield has a new tease. The developers show the city of pleasure – only in this place will you find a special drug.

Last year, Microsoft confirmed the release date for Starfield, and since then we’ve consistently received modest video content that prepares gamers for the debut of Bethesda’s new IP. The expected release will only take place in November, but the creators are constantly teasing the title.

Starfield’s latest Twitter post shows a “city of pleasure” where originally the Xenofresh corporation only wanted to fish, but the discovery of a special species of fish made the events take on a completely different character.

“The Xenofresh Corporation just wanted to fish – but after discovering a fish with psychotropic properties, it created the drug Aurora, which is only legalized in the pleasant city of Neon.”

Aaron Greenberg responded to the material, which recalled that the Starfield debut will only take place on Xbox and PC, and that the title will be offered as part of the Xbox Game Pass.

“I am so excited every time one of these [material] is released. 11.11.22 Xbox/PC/GamePass “

It remains to wait for the developers to finally start their promotional campaign and we will know many more details about Starfield in the coming months.