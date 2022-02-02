Starts loan program for MEIs, micro and small companies with zero interest in RS; see how to join | Rio Grande do Sul

Starts operating, this Tuesday (1st), the program zero interest from the government of Rio Grande do Sul. The initiative aims to subsidize interest on loans taken out by individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs), in addition to micro and small companies. See below who can and how to apply.

In Garibaldi alone, in Serra, 43 contracts were released on this first day of the program, according to the city hall.

The action is part of the Advance project. The Secretary of Economic Development (Sedec), Edson Brum, highlights that the measure aims to guarantee jobs in the sector. According to the Ministry of Labor, micro and small companies account for 53.2% of formal jobs in RS.

“The objective of Juro Zero is to keep jobs and reactivate the economy of Rio Grande do Sul”, he says.

The state contribution will be BRL 100 million to pay interest on operations with banks and cooperatives, which should inject BRL 600 million into the economy through approximately 23,000 negotiations.

All will have a grace period of three months to start payment. The deadline to pay off the individual microentrepreneur loan is 12 months, while the other two will have 33 months to pay off the financing.

who can apply Framework Limit per operation shortage Amortization MEI BRL 10 thousand 3 months 12 months Micro enterprise BRL 30 thousand 3 months 33 months Small business BRL 100 thousand 3 months 33 months

According to Sedec, banks and cooperatives will be able to carry out operations below the limits set by the state. Charges other than interest, such as taxes, will not be borne by the state.

To join the loan program with interest subsidized by the state government with Badesul, companies must apply for financing through the bank’s website or in person at Sicredi’s branches. Those interested in the BRDE operation may apply through the cooperatives linked to the Cresol, Sicredi, Siboob and Unicred systems.

In addition to the possibility of accessing credit, entrepreneurs who join the program will have the opportunity to receive consultancy and training from Sebrae. The institution will offer follow-up with content and strategic information for conscious credit taking. The measure aims to reduce default risks and increase the financial sustainability of the business.