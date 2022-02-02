Steam Deck will have AMD FSR by default in all games

Functionality will be supported for SteamOS

THE Steam Deckfuture Valve handheld consolewill support the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (upscaling technology from OMG) in any game that runs on the device. Compatibility is built into the SteamOSoperating system (OS) of the Steam Deckbeing “lost” if you install another OS on the notebook.

SteamOS Brings AMD FSR to Linux and “Scam” List

like the SteamOS is based on Arch Linuxit will give users of Linux a ONLY natively compatible with AMD FSR upscaling. In addition, the Steam Deck gives a “dibre” in the list that has more than 70 of official games compatible with the technology. like the console will allow the installation of other operational systemsin case the happy owner of the portable install a Windows, for example, “infinite” support with the AMD FSR will be lost. And let the comments, optimistic or ironic, come with the “Year of Linux”. And especially the tests AMD FSR on Steam Deckbut that’s only after the 25th of February.

Valve console will use AMD APU and Arch Linux-based OS

The future handheld console valvewill use the SteamOS based on Arch Linux is AMD APU architecture based zen 2 and with graphics RDNA 2. THE APU has four cores and eight processor threads, eight compute cores RDNA 2 and equipped with 16 GB of RAM type LPDDR5. THE valve guarantees that your console will run triple AAA games above 30 FPS, with tests showing it fluctuated between 30 FPS and 60 FPS in these types of games. THE valve announced on its official blog that it will start deliveries of its portable console Steam Deck on the 28th of February, with the “launch” on the 25th. Quotes because this launch is exclusive to those who have already made the reservation or are in line waiting for their turn to buy



In a statement on its blog, the valve informed that the embargo on the Steam Deck closes on the 25th of February. After that date, press vehicles will be able to release their tests (looking forward to the AMD FSR on console), “but there will be some previews and prints available before that date,” the company says. The graphical interface of Steam Deck will override the mode Steam Big Picture.

Half-Life 2 gets a revamped interface ready for the Steam Deck

You can check right now the update that makes the game more adapted to 4K resolution



