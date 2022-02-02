Study reveals that wine may be protective against COVID-19 – Sade

COVID-19: wine may have protective action against the disease, while beer has the opposite effect (photo: Pexes)

A study carried out by researchers at the Shenzhen Kanging Hospital in China concluded that consuming red wine may protect against COVID-19. On the other hand, drinking beer can have the opposite effect and be a risk factor for contracting the virus.

The study evaluated 437,957 people, of whom 16,559 tested positive for the disease. The analyzes showed that consumption of beer and cider, regardless of quantity and frequency, increased the risk of COVID-19. The high intake of spirits consumption – five glasses a week or more – also increased the risk of contracting the disease.

People whose history pointed to high consumption of red wine (drinking five glasses a week or more) had a lower risk of contracting the disease. The same happened with those with a high frequency of consumption of white wine and champagne.

“Consumption of beer and cider is not recommended during epidemics. Public health guidelines should focus on reducing the risk of COVID-19, advocating healthy lifestyle habits and preferential policies among beer and cider consumers,” the authors state. in the study.

The study also compared the risk of contracting COVID-19 to drinking alcohol in general. The scientists concluded that those who drank reasonably, this time regardless of the alcoholic beverage, had a lower risk of developing the disease compared to those who did not drink, but the protective effect was not significant.

However, those who drank above the guidelines tended to be at greater risk of COVID-19, and consumers who doubled their intake above the guidelines or consumed more than twice as much had a 12% greater risk of becoming infected compared with those who did not. baby.

The amount of weekly alcohol consumption was converted into units for beer and cider (1 liter = 2 units), wines (1 standard glass = 2 units) and spirits (1 shot = 1 unit).

People were grouped into four categories: (1) no drinker or drinker only on special occasions; (2) within recommended guidelines (those who consumed less than 14 units per week); (3) above the recommended by the guidelines (from 14 to less than 28 units per week); and (4) twice or more above recommended guidelines (28 units or more per week).

Why does wine protect more?

Another study developed by researchers at China Medical University in Taiwan, published by the American Journal of Cancer Research, suggests that tonic acid, which is very present in wine, may help reduce these COVID-19 infections.

The research concluded that the alcoholic beverage has dual inhibitory functions by blocking viral and cellular serine proteases critical to viral infection. The conclusion was that tannin can reduce the enzymatic activity of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes the new coronavirus, by up to 90%, thus controlling its viral load.